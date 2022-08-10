5 best cards for August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The Royal Tournament in Clash Royale is a monthly tournament that is introduced to help players test new eight-card decks and earn various rewards.

Right now, players can participate in the August Royal Tournament for free and earn rewards like gold, chests, magic items, and more.

Players who purchase the Gold tier using 500 gems will have the opportunity to earn additional higher-level chests, gold, gems, and cards. Those who end the tournament in the top 100 will also earn 100,000 gold and a legendary emote.

Players should create a powerful eight-card tournament deck to win the most battles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Elite Barbarians, Electro Wizard and 3 other powerful cards for the latest tournament in Clash Royale

1) Bandit

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 256

Hitpoints: 1200

The Bandit is one of the strongest legendary cards for Clash Royale's Royal Tournament and has excellent damage and hitpoints. It has the ability to charge towards surrounding foes and towers, dealing twice as much damage as the Prince card. Using this card, players can efficiently eliminate ranged troop cards.

Additionally, the Bandit can deal a lot of damage to enemy towers and troops when coupled with cards like Mega Knight, Night Witch, Hog Rider, and Electro Wizard. It can also be utilized by players as a counter-attack troop card.

2) Elite Barbarians

Cost: 6 Elixir

Hitpoints: 1776

Damage: 508

Once players achieve Arena 10, they can unlock one of the strongest common cards in the game, the Elite Barbarians.

With this card, two powerful Barbarians with lots of hitpoints and damage potential can be summoned. If employed as a counterattack unit, they can do enormous damage to an opponent's towers.

When playing against tank cards, Elite Barbarians are useful as a defensive card that can also be deployed as a small tank. To deal with the enemy's swarm soldiers, players should use low-elixir cards like Arrows and Zap with Elite Barbarians. This card also works well when combined with Witch and Electro Wizard.

3) Mini P.E.K.K.A

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini P.E.K.K.A is one of the best attacking troop cards in Clash Royale. It can easily defeat cards like Mega Knight and Inferno Tower when combined with support troops like Valkyrie and Electro Giant. Like the Fireball and Knight cards, players will acquire this one after completing the in-game training.

Mini P.E.K.K.A can get close to the opposing tower by using low-elixir cards like Spirits, Arrows, Zap, Log, and Fireball to neutralize the opponent's swarm troop cards.

4) Electro Wizard

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale SHOCKTOBER has started!



Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

One of Clash Royale's most potent anti-air legendary cards, Electro Wizard can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 11. The card has middling damage and hitpoints and can attack several targets. Players can employ the Electro Wizard with a variety of cards, including Pekka, Mega Knight, and Hog Rider.

The Electro Wizard can stun opponents and reset their abilities, giving him a strong counter to single-target cards with significant damage output like Inferno Dragon and Inferno Tower. He can also reset the speed and jump abilities of Prince and Mega Knight cards.

5) Skeleton King

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 272

Hitpoints: 3059

The best Champion card in Clash Royale is arguably the Skeleton King. Players can access the card upon reaching level 14.

The Skeleton King is a ground unit that can quickly halt the enemy's forces from marching forward and has a high hit point and area damage. Being a Champion card, he won't enter the player's card cycle while he is deployed and will return once he is destroyed.

Any soldiers who perish on the battlefield inside the Skeleton King's radius are transformed into "souls" that he collects. For a price of two elixirs, they can be released as skeletons.

