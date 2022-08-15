5 best cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale

CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge is the latest troop challenge in Clash Royale, where players can participate for free and earn special rewards. Players must build a powerful 8-card tournament deck and win eight battles to unlock all the rewards, which include battle banner tokens, magic items, and resources.

Players must choose cards that form a good synergy with Elite Barbarians as they will continuously spawn from both sides during the battle. Players can choose any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether it is unlocked or not.

This article will talk about the top five cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Musketeer, Hog Rider, and other cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

One of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale, players can unlock Goblin Barrel once they reach Arena 3. If properly used, it can severely harm the enemy's towers. When Goblin Barrel is dumped onto the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hit points immediately charge the enemy.

Royal Giants and Ram Riders are two building target cards that go well with Goblin Barrel. Players should utilize Goblin Barrel to attack towers immediately after the opposition uses low-elixir counter-attack cards like Spirits, Log, and Zap.

4) Hog Rider

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

The Hog Rider is one of the best cards for destroying buildings in Clash Royale. It should, however, be used in conjunction with support troops like Electro Wizard and Valkyrie, because it is vulnerable to troop cards.

A Hog Rider push can be combined with the Rage Spell to increase the damage done to an enemy's tower. Another effective strategy for defending Hog Rider from swarm soldiers is to use low-elixir spell cards like Log, Zap, Fireball, and Arrows.

3) Fireball

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is one of the most widely used spell cards in the game. Once the player has successfully completed their Clash Royale training, the Fireball card will be unlocked. A fireball is an area-damage spell card with a pushback effect and a high damage effect.

Depending on how far the Fireball is shot from the King's Tower, it may take a few seconds to reach the target. When the Fireball is cast, units that are outside its sphere of effect may not sustain damage, because they have advanced by the time the Fireball reaches them.

2) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

One of the best splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale is Electro Wizard. Players can unlock it after reaching Arena 8. The Wizard is a multi-target unit with high damage ability and can also slow down the opponent's troops, making him a potent counter to high damage cards.

Electro Wizard can be employed to protect single-target troops such as Hog Rider and Mega Knight from high damage cards like Mighty Miner, Inferno Tower, and Inferno Dragon. Wizard and Electro Wizard are also good troops that can be used together to launch counterattacks.

1) Musketeer

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

One of the strongest Rare cards in Clash Royale is The Musketeer. Through in-game training, one can unlock this single-target, high damage card. Elite Barbarians can be protected from the enemy's air force by using the Musketeer card and an Electro Wizard.

The Musketeers can readily target both air and ground units, making it an excellent support troop for cards like Mini Pekka, Hog Rider, and Valkyrie. Players should position the Musketeer card far from the enemy's troops in order to shield it from more harm.

Edited by Saman