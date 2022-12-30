5 best cards for December's Classic Challenge in Clash Royale

Clash Royale players can take on the weekly Classic Challenge for a chance to win rewards like Gold, Cards, and Magic Items. They can participate by spending 10 Gems.

Before starting the Classic Challenge, players must assemble an eight-card deck using unlocked cards. They should try to build a strong deck to dominate as many matches as they can.

The Classic Challenge is described as follows in the game:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The challenge is over at 12 wins or three losses!"

This article takes a look at the five best cards for Clash Royale's Classic Challenge in December 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Knight, Hog Rider, and 3 other cards for the Classic Challenge in Clash Royale this December

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is one of the few Clash Royale cards that provides splash damage. This makes it very effective against cards that deploy swarm troops, such as Skeleton Army and Spear Goblins.

Mega Knight can be used as a counterattack tank troop card along with Wizard due to its high hitpoints and good damage output.

Players can use assistance cards like Goblin Gang, Arrows, Zap, and Log alongside Mega Knight.

2) Hog Rider

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

Hog Rider is one of the best cards in Clash Royale. It can easily destroy enemy towers in the Classic Challenge.

Hog Rider is vulnerable to troop cards because it focuses on the opponent's structures. As a result, it should be used along with support cards like Wizards and Valkyries.

Witch and Hog Rider form a powerful combo for a push. Hog Rider can also be shielded from hordes of ground soldiers by Wizards and Valkyries.

3) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie, which deals area damage to the opposition's ground troops, is one of the finest Rare cards for the Classic Challenge in Clash Royale. Low-elixir troop cards that can be used with Valkyrie include Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, Spear Goblins, and Goblin Barrel.

Valkyrie should be utilized as a support unit alongside Royal Giant, Golem, and Pekka. The card employs an axe that assaults opposing soldiers and defenses from all sides. It can also be used as a Mini Tank card because it can easily deal with opposing troops and begin a counteroffensive against the enemy tower.

4) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Wizard is a powerful anti-air card that deals widespread damage to opposing troops and towers. It can be accessed once players reach Arena 4 in Clash Royale.

Due to its strong damage output, Wizard is an effective support troop to combine with cards like Hog Rider, Mega Knight, Valkyrie, and Pekka.

Wizard can also be used to halt the advance of an enemy's swarm army, such as the Minion Horde or Skeleton Army. It is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Classic Challenge because of its flexibility.

5) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is one of Clash Royale's most powerful troop cards and can be acquired by players once they reach Arena 4. It can be used with support cards like Wizard, Musketeer, Witch, Electro Wizard, and Skeleton Army.

Pekka can also be employed as a strong defensive card to stop an opponent's force's advancement. To protect it from swarm cards like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Barbarians, Minions, and Skeleton Army, players must assist Pekka with spell cards like Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Log.

