5 best cards for Double Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The Double Elixir challenge is the latest challenge in Clash Royale, where players must build a strong tournament deck and win battles. Players can choose any unlocked card ranging from the rarities of Common to Champion. To achieve good results, they must select their best cards and create a strong 8-card deck.

Obviously, players will need to be strategic while choosing their cards, since the opponent could possibly reveal a card that the players themselves haven't unlocked yet. This is why the best way to create a deck is to choose cards according to particular battle conditions. In this article, we will discuss the 5 best cards for the Double Elixir challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best cards for the Double Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

After completing in-game training, the Knight is one of the first cards available. It is a single-target melee troop card with moderate hitpoints and only damages enemy ground troops. Alternatively, the Knight can also be used as a sort of weak tank to block the enemy's ground soldiers from pushing due to its high hitpoints number.

Similarly, it can be used as a tank against cards with low hit points, such as Wizard, Musketeer, and others. Furthermore, the Knight is also beneficial for aiding troops with higher hit points than itself, such as Pekka, Mega Knight and others.

4) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Hitpoints: 955

Damage: 373

The Wizard can be unlocked once players reach Arena 4. It is a potent anti-air card that deals damage to opposing troops and towers in a wide area. Due to his high damage, Wizard is a strong support troop to use in combination with cards like Hog Rider, Valkyrie, and Pekka.

Wizards can also be employed to halt the advancement of an enemy's swarm army such as Minion Horde or Skeleton Army. It is also one of the strongest anti-air cards to use in the Double Elixir challenge because of its versatility.

3) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4685

Damage: 216

The Electro Giant is without a doubt the most lethal tank troop in Clash Royale, as it not only targets buildings, but also carries a stun machine that deals huge damage to enemy troops. Once players reach Arena 11, they can acquire this formidable tank troop.

It's best to combine this card with low-elixir cards like Skeleton Army, Spirits, Minions, Goblin Gang, Musketeers, and others with the Electro Giant leading the charge. Another strong combo to deal with an enemy's swarm cards is to use Electro Giant with Wizard. Additionally, the Electro Giant can be used with Pekka and Mega Knight for the Double Elixir challenge.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 5280

Damage: 355

Mega Knight is one of the few splash damage cards in Clash Royale, making it especially effective against swarm troop cards like the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army. Mega Knight has a high hitpoint count and deals high damage, so it can be used as a counter-attacking tank troop.

To defend the Mega Knight from enemy troops, support cards like Zap, Minions, Fireball, Log, and Arrows should be used. The splash damage ability of Mega Knight is a powerful antidote to an opponent's ground force push. In the Double Elixir challenge, players can use it alongside other high elixir cards.

1) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

Hitpoints: 4982

Damage: 1081

The Pekka card is the most powerful troop in Clash Royale and is of Epic rarity. It's a ground melee card that players can get once they've reached Arena 4. A Pekka card, combined with support cards like Musketeer, Wizard, Valkyrie, and Witch, should be used as a tank card.

It can also be utilized as a strong defense card to keep an enemy's troops from advancing. To protect it from swarm cards like Minion Horde, Goblin Gang, and Skeleton Army, players must use cards like Log, Arrows, Zap, Fireball, and Spirits to support the Pekka's advance.

