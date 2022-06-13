5 best cards for Giant Skeleton Rage challenge in Clash Royale

The Giant Skeleton Rage challenge in Clash Royale is its latest challenge, where players must build a tournament deck before joining the battle. They can use any card from Common to Champion in the challenge, irrespective of whether it is unlocked.

Users must build a powerful deck, or winning battles might become difficult. The challenge offers various rewards, including a special Legendary emote, so they must participate and earn resources to upgrade faster in the game.

Cards that make it easiest to finish Giant Skeleton Rage challenge in Clash Royale

5) Baby Dragon

Baby Dragon can shield tank cards like Royal Giant, Valkyrie, Pekka, and Dark Prince from air attacks in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 212

212 Hitpoints: 1526

Baby Dragon is an epic rarity area-damage anti-air card particularly strong against swarm cards such as Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Minion Horde. Once gamers reach Arena 2, they can unlock it.

It can shield tank cards like Royal Giant, Valkyrie, Pekka, and Dark Prince from air attacks. Hence, it should be used as a support troop for them. Baby Dragons can also be used to counter spell cards such as Graveyard and Goblin Barrel.

4) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 178

178 Hitpoints: 1110

Players can obtain the Witch, one of the strongest Epic rarity cards in Clash Royale, once they reach Arena 5. She is a high-hitpoint, air-damage troop card that does area damage and summons skeletons.

The Witch summons four small skeletal troops every seven seconds while damaging opposing troops and towers. She has a tremendous anti-air card that should be used in conjunction with Mega Knight, Prince, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie.

3) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka is a single-target, high-damage card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is undoubtedly the best and most affordable mini-tank troop card in Clash Royale, capable of taking out troop cards such as Valkyrie and Mega Knight when combined with backup troops such as Electro Wizard and Baby Dragon.

Unlike most other cards, users get this card after completing the in-game training. It's a single-target, high-damage card that should be used to counter swarm troop cards with spell cards like Fireball, Arrows, Log, and Zap.

2) Goblin Barrel

Goblin Barrel can deal a lot of damage to the enemy's towers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

Once gamers reach Arena 3, they can unlock one of Clash Royale's greatest Spell cards. It can deal a lot of damage to the enemy's towers if ignored.

When the Goblin Barrel is dropped on the battlefield, it shatters, releasing three high-damage goblins with high hitpoints who can assault the enemy's towers directly.

Powerful cards like Graveyard, Hog Rider, Prince, and Mega Knight can be utilized in conjunction with it. Once the enemy's low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Arrows, Logs, Spirits, Goblin Gang, and Skeletons, have been exhausted, players should utilize them.

1) Skeleton King

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 272

272 Hitpoints: 3059

The best champion card in Clash Royale is the Skeleton King, which must be included in the players' Giant Skeleton Rage challenge tournament deck. Once the King reaches level 14, it can be unlocked anytime. It's a high-hitpoint area damage ground unit that can quickly stop the enemy's troops from moving forward.

Skeletons spawn in a circle around the Skeleton King, with the number of souls the King has acquired during the attack determining the radius. Mega Knight, Golem, Pekka, Valkyrie, and other cards can be used with it.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

