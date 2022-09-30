5 best cards for the latest Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale

Ramp Up is the latest free 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale. For players who take part in it, there are a variety of unique rewards on offer, including crowns, battle banner tokens, and more. To access all these items, gamers must complete the challenge by October 3.

The developers describe the Ramp Up challenge in-game as:

"Each battle starts at 1x Elixir, then becomes 2x Elixir and eventually 5x Elixir! No losses! Collect rewards and crowns!"

Ramp Up is a special form of combat where, as the name implies, Elixir output increases with time. In the last few minutes of battles in this challenge, players can witness a 5x Elixir production rate. To receive all the benefits Ramp Up has to offer, gamers must create a powerful deck — using strong cards — before participating in battles.

Electro Wizard and four other cards for Ramp Up challenge in Clash Royale

1) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 216

Hitpoints: 5109

Once they reach Arena 11, Clash Royale players can obtain a powerful Electro Giant card, which has a single target, high hitpoints, and deals medium damage. Within a three-tile radius, it has the power to zap and daze any hostile unit.

Players should use Valkyrie, Musketeer, Wizard, and Electro Wizard to defend the Electro Giant from swarm cards. Additionally, they can employ Electro Giant with cards like Spirits, Zap, and Arrows because they require little to no elixir.

2) Elite Barbarians

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n… We're making Elite Barbarians *really* elite, Tornado suck harder (in a good way) and more! Find out why: clashroyale.com/blog/release-n…

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 508

Hitpoints: 1776

Once a player reaches Arena 10, they can summon two strong barbarians with loads of hitpoints with the Elite Barbarians card. In Clash Royale, it is one of the most effective Common options for the Ramp Up challenge and can swiftly bring down the towers of a rival.

Elite Barbarians is a potent defensive card with the ability to counter-push. Players should combine it with low-elixir options like Fireball and Spirits to deal with the enemy's massive army. Additionally, one can use this card with anti-air troops like Wizard and Minion Horde.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

The Electro Wizard is one of the best splash-damage troop cards in the game. Players can obtain it once they have reached Arena 8. It is unit with several targets and impressive offensive potential. When this unit uses a stun ability, all of the opponent's card abilities are reset.

The card's ability to slow down an opponent's troops makes it an efficient counter to troops with heavy damage in the Ramp Up challenge. Valkyrie and Hog Rider can be protected by the Electro Wizard from cards with a single target, such as Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower.

4) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The splash damage on Mega Knight, one of the most beloved Legendary cards in Clash Royale, makes it easy to take out waves of enemy units. Players can use the Mega Knight to prevent their opponents' cards from pushing inward, thanks to its high hitpoint count.

Support cards like Electro Wizard and Valkyrie are needed to defend the Mega Knights against swarm cards. This entry's splash damage can successfully block an opposing ground-troop push. When utilizing Mega Knight, players should use low-elixir support units like Spirit, Zap, Log, and others.

5) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Players can get The Goblin Barrel, a top Epic rarity spell card in Clash Royale, whenever they reach Arena 3. Three goblins with high damage and hitpoints are released onto the battlefield when the goblin barrel is activated. The enemy's towers can suffer serious damage from this card.

After the adversary utilizes cards with low elixir values like Fireball, Zap, and Arrows, players can use this entry to attack towers. The Royal Giant, Miner, and Electro Giant are some effective tower-attacking options that go well with the Goblin Barrel.

