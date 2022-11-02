5 best cards for the Phoenix Launch Party Challenge in Clash Royale

The Phoenix Launch Party is the latest challenge in Clash Royale. It allows players to test out the new Phoenix card and earn exclusive rewards while doing so.

To obtain rewards like chests, magic items, cards, gold, gems, and battle banner tokens, players must build a strong eight-card deck utilizing the Phoenix card and win as many battles as possible. To assemble a potent tournament deck, players can choose any card from Common to Champion.

This article lists the five best cards for the Phoenix Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hog Rider, Wizard, and 3 other cards for the Phoenix Launch Party challenge in Clash Royale

1) Wizard

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Players can unlock the Wizard once they have advanced to Arena 4 in Clash Royale.

Thanks to its high damage, the Wizard is a strong support troop that can be used with cards like Hog Rider, Dark Prince, and Mega Knight. Additionally, it can be utilized to halt an enemy's swarm army from advancing on towers.

The Wizard is one of the best anti-air cards to use in the Phoenix Launch Party challenge, thanks to its adaptability and area damage skills. Together, Wizards, Ice Wizards, and Electro Wizards can quickly destroy enemy troops and towers.

2) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

The Electro Wizard is one of the finest splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale. Players can obtain it once they reach Arena 8.

The Electro Wizard is a unit with several targets and potent damaging abilities. In the Phoenix Launch Party challenge, it can slow down an opponent's troops, making it an effective counter to cards with high damage.

The Electro Wizard can defend Valkyrie, Mini Pekka, and Mega Knight from single-target cards like Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower. It can be used with cards like Musketeer to tackle air troops.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Players can unlock the Goblin Barrel, one of the best spell cards in Clash Royale, when they advance to Arena 3.

Three goblins will charge the victim as soon as the Goblin Barrel is placed on the battlefield. The card boasts high damage and hitpoints. It can be used by players to knock down towers.

The Goblin Barrel is good against cards like Miner and Hog Rider. As soon as the enemy utilizes one of its low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Spirits, Log, or Zap, players should use the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

4) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is one of the most beloved Legendary cards in Clash Royale, thanks to its ability to quickly eliminate waves of opposing troops. Due to its huge hitpoint count, players can use the card to stop their opponents from pushing inward.

Support cards like Electro Wizard and Valkyrie can be used to protect the Mega Knights from swarm cards. Players should also employ low-elixir support units like Spirit, Zap, and Log when using Mega Knight.

5) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

The Hog Rider is one of the best building target cards in Clash Royale. It has the power to severely harm the towers of the opposition.

The Hog Rider is susceptible to troop cards since it directly targets the infrastructure of the opposition. Players ought to pair it with support cards like the Wizard to tackle swarm troops.

The combination of Valkyrie and Hog Rider is also great for an offensive push. Valkyrie can shield Hog Rider from waves of ground infantry. To increase the damage to an adversary's tower, Rage can also be employed in conjunction with a Hog Rider push.

In the Phoenix Launch Party challenge, players can employ the Hog Rider with the Phoenix card.

