5 best cards for Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The most recent 1v1 competition in Clash Royale is the Rage Tournament, where players can participate for free and receive exclusive benefits as well as a legendary emote. To reach the top of the leaderboard and earn special awards, players must create a potent eight-card tournament deck and win as many battles as possible.

Regardless of whether a card is unlocked or not, gamers can select any card from Common to Champion and compete against other actual players after building the tournament deck. A legendary emote, and an extra 100,000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 players.

This article will explore the top five cards for the Clash Royale Rage Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Knight, Electro Wizard, and three other cards for Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 159

Hitpoints: 267

Once players get to Arena 3, they can unlock Goblin Barrel, one of the greatest Spell cards in Clash Royale. If utilized appropriately, it can seriously damage the enemy's towers. Three goblins with high damage and hitpoints charge the target as soon as the Goblin Barrel is dropped onto the battlefield; players may use it to take down low-health towers.

The Goblin Barrel works effectively with building-target cards like Miner and Ram Rider. Immediately after the enemy has used its low-elixir counter-attack cards like Spirits, Log, and Zap, players should employ the Goblin Barrel to attack towers.

4) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 995

Hitpoints: 1804

The Mini Pekka is one of the most popular single-target mini tanks in the game. When coupled with support troops like the Electro Wizard and Valkyrie, it can easily defeat high-hitpoint troops and towers. It is one of the best cards for the Rage Tournament since the rage spell will increase the speed and attacking ability of the Mini Pekka.

Players won't receive this card until they have finished in-game training, unlike most other cards. With the aid of spell cards like Arrows, Zap, and Fireball, players can eliminate swarm-soldier cards, allowing Mini Pekka to reach the opponent tower.

3) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is one of the top Rare cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale as she can deal immense area damage to the opposition's ground troops. Players must use it against swarm-troop cards like the Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Barbarians. This card attacks the enemy's army from all sides with an ax.

As a support unit, Valkyrie ought to be deployed with Mini Pekka and Mega Knight. It can also be used as a Mini Tank card to deal with opposing troops and launch an onslaught against the enemy's tower. Moreover, it pairs well with Baby Dragon and Electro Wizard.

2) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

When players get to Arena 8, they can acquire Electro Wizard, one of the finest splash damage troop cards in Clash Royale. He is a powerful counter to high damage cards in the Rage Tournament since he is a multi-target unit with high damage abilities and the ability to slow down an opponent's troops.

This card can be used to defend friendlies like Valkyrie and Mega Knight from single-target cards like Inferno Dragon, Mighty Miner, and Inferno Tower. It pairs well with Hog Rider and Wizard, so players may use the aforementioned combinations in the Rage Tournament.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight Legendary card — one of the most well-known in Clash Royale — can easily take down waves of enemy troops due to its splash damage. With its numerous hitpoints, the damage-doing Mega Knight can be used by players to halt the push of their adversaries' cards.

Mega Knights should be protected from invading air cards with the aid of support cards like Minion Horde and Inferno Dragon. Splash damage from Mega Knight can effectively negate the enemy's ground-troop push. Players should send out support units like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard when using Mega Knight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh