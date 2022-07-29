5 best cards for Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale

The Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale is the latest 1v1 challenge in which players can earn rewards like battle banner tokens, gold chest, gold, crowns, and more. The challenge involves them participating in unique ramp-up battles, where Elixir production continuously increases as the fight progresses.

Users must create a powerful tournament deck to participate in the challenge, win battles, and eventually earn special rewards. A good combination of low-elixir and high-elixir cards is required to win all the conflicts in the challenge.

Powerful cards to finish Ramp Up Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

5 Elixir Damage: 178

178 Hitpoints: 1110

Skeletons are summoned by Witch, a potent ranged troop card, to keep the enemy's troops and towers preoccupied. Gamers can obtain the Witch card once they have reached Arena 5.

The Witch card generates four tiny skeletons every seven seconds while harming enemy units. It can be used as an anti-air support soldier along with high-hitpoint troops like Lava Hound, Pekka, and Mega Knight.

She is one of the best cards to stop opponents from moving ahead because she can target air and ground troops.

4) Valkyrie

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 354

354 Hitpoints: 2641

One of the best Rare cards is Valkyrie, which does area damage to the opponent's ground troops. They can easily take down enemy ground swarm cards like Skeleton Army, Goblin Barrel, Goblin Gang, Barbarians, and more.

It uses an ax that attacks enemy troops and defends them from all sides. Prince, Hog Rider, and Mini Pekka should be used as ground support troops along with Valkyrie.

To deal with hostile troops and launch a counteroffensive against the enemy's tower, Valkyrie can be employed as a Mini Tank card.

3) Goblin Barrel

Cost: 3 Elixir

3 Elixir Damage: 159

159 Hitpoints: 267

One of the best Spell cards in Clash Royale, Goblin Barrel, may be unlocked by players if they reach Arena 3. It can severely harm the enemy's towers if appropriately used.

When Goblin Barrel is dumped onto the battlefield, three goblins with high damage and hit points immediately charge the victim.

Strongly built target cards like Miner and Giant can be used in conjunction with Goblin Barrel. Users should utilize the Goblin Barrel to attack towers after the opposition has used its low-elixir counter-attack cards, such as Zap, Spirits, and Arrows.

2) Mega Knight

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 355

355 Hitpoints: 5280

One of the few Clash Royale cards that can deal splash damage, Mega Knight is mighty against swarm troops. It has a large number of hitpoints and deals a ton of damage.

Gamers must play support cards like Valkyrie, Witch, and Wizard to protect the Mega Knights from hostile air forces. The enemy's push can be effectively neutralized by Mega Knight's splash damage.

Players shouldn't be concerned with the high troop Elixir cost because the Ramp Up Challenge's elixir output goes up to a 5x increase.

1) Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

4 Elixir Damage: 955

955 Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is undoubtedly one of the most potent troop cards in Clash Royale, capable of defeating high-hitpoint cards like Pekka and Prince when used with anti-air support troops like Wizard and Witch.

The Mini Pekka card, in contrast to the majority of other cards, is only available to players who have completed the in-game tutorial.

It can be used as a Mini Tank troop to launch a counter-attack at the enemy base. In the Ramp Up Challenge, users can combine the Mini Pekka card with the Golem, Pekka, and Mega Knight cards.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

