5 best cards to use in Ramp Up Tournament in Clash Royale

The latest 1v1 tournament in Clash Royale is the Ramp Up Tournament, which helps players gain more resources, gems, and magic items. Participate in this tournament, and there's a good chance you'll be rewarded handsomely.

To compete in this tournament, players can utilize the cards that they have unlocked and therefore make a decent eight-card tournament deck. Only players with a level 8 King or higher are eligible to enter this competition. Another thing to bear in mind would be that players must assemble an 8-card deck before the match.

In this article, the top five cards to use in the Clash Royale Ramp Up Tournament will be discussed.

5 cards to increase your chances of winning in the Ramp Up Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

Players can receive Executioner, one of the game's most powerful anti-air cards, once they reach Arena 14. He's a troop who has a lot of damage and hitpoints. He is capable of engaging both air and ground troops. And his weapon is pretty interesting as well. It flies back to him, and as a result, the enemy's troops that are in the way are hit twice; the weapon basically is a sharp boomerang.

With high hitpoint cards like Mega Knight, Pekka, Royal Giant, and others, the Executioner can be used as a support troop.

4) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of Clash Royale's most popular Rare cards, dealing a lot of damage and acting as a mini tank. This Pekka can be obtained as a single-target melee ground unit after completing the Clash Royale training.

Due to its high DPS, it's ideal for dealing with the enemy's ground cards. Supporting troops such as Minions and Minion Hordes should be used to help fight opponents' swarm cards and air troops, giving Mini Pekka a safe passage.

3) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

The best Rare card is Inferno Tower, which can deal with high-hitpoint cards like Golem, Pekka, and Mega Knight without any assistance. Inferno Tower's single-target ability allows it to concentrate on a single troop and deal maximum damage.

It can be used to halt an enemy's advancement or protect towers with low health. Players should place it between the towers, so that enemy troops are assaulted simultaneously from all three towers as well as the Inferno Tower.

2) Archer Queen

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 299

Hitpoints: 1330

Archer Queen is a Champion card that can be unlocked at Arena 14. She's a single-target card that can attack both ground and air targets. She is one of the most powerful Champion cards and dishes out heavy damage. She also has the ability to cloak herself, making her invisible to all defenders for a short period of time. Supporting troops such as the Wizard, Witch, or Valkyrie should be used alongside her.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is the most popular Legendary card in Clash Royale, and its splash damage makes it particularly powerful against swarms of enemy troops. Mega Knight has a lot of hitpoints and causes a lot of damage; therefore, players should use it to stop enemy cards from moving forward.

Support cards such as Minions, Zap, and Arrows should be employed to protect Mega Knights against enemy air cards. Moreover, Mega Knight's splash damage ability can be an excellent counter to the enemy's ground-troop push.

