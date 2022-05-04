The latest 1v1 in-game challenge in Clash Royale is the Sudden Death challenge, in which players can win battles by destroying any tower on the opponent's side of the arena. By destroying one tower, players can win the challenge battle and earn gold as a reward.

Players must design a tournament deck by utilizing unlocked cards ranging from Common to Champion rarity in the Sudden Death challenge. To win a battle, each player must utilize the tournament deck to knock down an enemy tower. This article will list the top 5 cards that players can utilize in the Sudden Death challenge in Clash Royale.

5 Best Cards to use in Sudden Death Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Wizard

Wizard (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

Once players reach Arena 4, they can unlock the Wizard. It is a potent anti-air card that inflicts area damage on enemy troops and towers. Wizard is a good support troop to deploy with cards like Valkyrie, Hog Rider, and Mega Knight due to his high damage. Wizard can also be used to stop the enemy's swarm troops from advancing. This versatility makes it one of the best anti-air cards to deploy in the Sudden Death challenge.

4) Hog Rider

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 228

Hog Rider is one of the finest building target cards in Clash Royale. Hog Rider is capable of dealing tremendous damage to the opponent towers. Since Hog Rider targets the enemy's structures directly, it is vulnerable to troop cards. Therefore, players should pair it with support cards like Wizard. Valkyrie and Hog Rider are an excellent combo for a push since Valkyrie protects Hog from swarms of ground troops. Rage can also be used with a Hog Rider push to deal extra damage to an opponent's tower.

3) Mini Pekka

Mini Pekka (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 955

Hitpoints: 1804

Mini Pekka is one of the best low-elixir mini tank troops with high hitpoints and damage capacity. To deal with high-hitpoint cards like Mega Knight and Pekka, players can utilize them with Wizard and Valkyrie. After completing the in-game training, players will be able to use the Mini Pekka card. One of Mini Pekka's flaws is that it only targets ground troops. Therefore, players need to pair it with anti-air cards like Wizard and Witch to protect Mini Pekka and deliver more damage to opponents.

2) Fireball

Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 913

Fireball is one of the most popular spell cards in Clash Royale, and it is unlocked after players complete their in-game training. Since it can inflict large area damage to the enemy's troops and towers at a reasonable range, this card is great for halting an enemy's aggressive push. Fireball can be used against low HP troops like Skeleton Army, Barbarians, and Wizards.

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

Mega Knight is one of the most popular Legendary cards in Clash Royale. Its splash damage makes it useful against swarms of enemy's ground troops. Mega Knight is a powerful troop with high hitpoints and strong damage output. As a result, players should use it to stop the enemy's heavy push. Support cards like Arrows, Zap, and Wizards should be used to protect it from air troops.

