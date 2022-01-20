5 best cars for drag racing in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

Forza Horizon 5, like any other racing game, features a specific type of race where players can test the acceleration of their vehicles to the fullest. These races are done over a short distance, mostly in a straight line.

For drag races, players need to upgrade their vehicles so that it maximizes their acceleration and launch. Better acceleration aids in gaining maximum speed, and when the car launches perfectly, these races get over instantly.

With the arrival of Series 3, many new vehicles have been added to the game, each serving its own purpose. Players have almost a couple of weeks left to unlock these vehicles before time runs out.

Here are some of the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

To complete drag races within the given time, players need to choose the maximum acceleration vehicles. The more acceleration a car has, the more potential to reach high speeds, which is necessary for these races.

Further upgrades on top of the stock configuration will enhance the vehicle. Here are some of the most suitable cars for drag races that arrived at the game with Series 3:

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

1966 Jaguar XJ13

Let's take a look into each vehicle in detail.

1) 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

Speed: 6.2

Acceleration: 5.7

Handling: 6.1

Launch: 6.1

The 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO is a part of the Series 3 Festival playlist for Forza Horizon 5. Players need to earn 25 points to talk to the wind while performing drag races with this vehicle.

It has a good acceleration score which means the vehicle can reach speeds of more than 260 kmph with proper engine upgrades.

2) 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

Speed: 8.2

Acceleration: 6.4

Handling: 6.8

Launch: 2.7

The 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR is another suitable drag race car but part of the Car Pass. With proper upgrades, it has excellent acceleration and can reach more than 300 kmph.

The vehicle's 680Hp helps accelerate further and allows it to have the perfect launch.

3) 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

Speed: 6.6

Acceleration: 4.1

Handling: 4.7

Launch: 2.4

Stock 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton does not have that adequate acceleration to beat the timings in drag races in Forza Horizon 5. However, the vehicle becomes a beast when the engine, springs, dampeners, and brakes are upgraded to max level.

Its horsepower reaches almost 1300HP, making it one of the best Series 3 cars for this particular purpose.

4) 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I

Speed: 5.5

Acceleration: 3.8

Handling: 4.8

Launch: 3.0

Like the 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton, the stock 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I also doesn't have that much acceleration. However, the vehicle attains a top speed of 246.5 kmph when the bonnet, rear wing, engine, springs and dampeners are upgraded.

5) 1966 Jaguar XJ13

Speed: 7.6

Acceleration: 5.1

Handling: 4.9

Launch: 4.4

The 1966 Jaguar XJ13 is also one of the best drag cars in Forza Horizon 5. It also comes with the Car Pass as DLC. Like previous vehicles, it can reach speeds of more than 340 kmph after maxing out on engines, brakes, turbos, dampeners and springs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar