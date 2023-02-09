5 best characters for Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

Staff of Homa is an excellent 5-star weapon that many Genshin Impact characters can viably use. As a refresher, here are its effects in the game:

"HP increased by 20/25/30/35/40%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6% of the wielder's Max HP. When the wielder's HP is less than 50%, this ATK bonus is increased by an additional 1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8% of Max HP."

The different numbers followed by slashes represent different Refinement Levels. Apart from that, it's worth noting that this Polearm has a juicy 66.2% CRIT DMG stat, and its effect is excellent for most DPS characters.

Xiangling and other Genshin Impact characters who can use Staff of Homa incredibly well

1) Hu Tao

Hu Tao

Hu Tao is arguably the best Staff of Homa user in Genshin Impact. This Polearm usually runs in the Epitome Invocation alongside this character whenever she has a banner, which could present a problem for players who can't get both.

However, everything about this weapon is perfect for Hu Tao. The strong CRIT DMG and Attack buffs are perfect for her high-risk playstyle, and the extra HP has some synergy with her kit.

Usually, other characters wouldn't care for the HP buff and would only want this weapon for its great DPS potential. That's not the case for Hu Tao, which is why she's the first character on this list.

2) Zhongli

Zhongli

Zhongli's shields scale off his Max HP. Staff of Homa can boost his Max HP by 20 to 40%, depending on its Refinement Level. That alone is a significant buff to his viability. Not to mention, the character's damage can sometimes be a bit underrated, so buffing it is always nice.

There is a case to be made that Staff of Homa is Zhongli's best Polearm in Genshin Impact. Unlike Hu Tao, this character is much more splashable in most team comps. This means that some players might have him and not Hu Tao in their lineups.

That said, Hu Tao and Zhongli are excellent partners. If you have both, you should give this weapon to Hu Tao instead.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling

Xiangling has several viable weapons for her playstyle, one of which is the highly coveted Staff of Homa. The HP buff is largely useless for her kit, but the CRIT DMG and Attack buff is extremely valuable.

Xiangling is a staple on many team comps, so having this incredible Polearm on her is wonderful. She's already a top-tier sub-DPS unit in Genshin Impact, making the extra firepower of this weapon a no-brainer.

Best of all, Xiangling is a 4-star character that is given away for free. F2P players can at least rely on her if they happen to pull this 5-star weapon.

4) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun

Staff of Homa is an outstanding DPS beatstick with terrific offensive stats. Naturally, another great character who can use it is Raiden Shogun. Everything that applies to Xiangling also applies to Raiden Shogun, except the latter is a 5-star character.

To avoid being too redundant, just know that Raiden Shogun is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact who can flourish with this Polearm.

5) Candace

Candace

Another 4-star character that some Genshin Impact players might have is Candace. Staff of Homa polishes up Candace's offensive capabilities quite nicely while also giving her more durability regarding her Elemental Skill's damage absorption.

Generally speaking, most Polearm users can at least use this weapon somewhat well in Genshin Impact. Cyno, Thoma, and Rosaria are other examples of characters one could use in place of Candace.

