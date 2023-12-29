5 best Clash Royale decks that run Ice Spirit Evolution 

The Ice Spirit Evolution was released in Clash Royale during the season of Naughty or Nice. Initially, this Evolution felt underwhelming, only usable after three cycles. Even though it was decent, Supercell quickly patched it, and they changed the number of cycles to two instead.

This made the Ice Spirit Evolution very useful, and this article will provide you with some of the best decks that use this card Evolution in Clash Royale.

Note that this list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best decks that use the Evo Ice Spirit in the current Clash Royale meta.

5 best Ice Spirit Evolution decks in Clash Royale

1) Exe-nado Hog cycle deck

Enter caption Hog Rider with Executioner and Tornado (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck in Clash Royale:

Executioner: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Valkyrie: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Rocket: This card costs six elixir.

2) Log bait deck with Mighty Miner

Log Bait deck uses Goblin Barrel as the primary win condition (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Princess: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Might Miner: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

3) Loon-cycle deck with Freeze

This is a quick cycle Balloon deck that relies on Freezer and Rage from the Lumberjack (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Freeze: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

4) Giant Skele-Hog cycle deck with Archer Queen

Giant Skeleton has become very good after the buff to its Health Points in the last update (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

5) Pigs cycle deck with Archer Queen

This deck has stood true and tested for many seasons (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks that you can use that have Ice Spirit Evolution in them.