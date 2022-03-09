5 best Clash Royale emotes in March 2022

In Clash Royale, players have been given the ability to express how they feel and even mock enemies during a battle by using emotes. Initially, the game did not have many emotes, but as the game developed over the years, Supercell added more emotes and now, players can buy emotes from the shop and even create an emote deck.

Emotes are very popular in Clash Royale and lots of players collect them. This article features 5 of the best emotes Clash Royale has to offer to date.

5 best Clash Royale Emotes

The description of Emotes provided by Supercell reads:

'Express yourself during battle with Emotes!'

Emotes in Clash Royale are a form of expression that allows players to communicate during a battle. Most Emotes play an animation accompanied by a sound effect.

1)PEKKA Emote

Mini PEKKA Emote (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an emote of the PEKKA with a stereo in her hand, vibing to some electronic music. This emote can be used at the beginning or end of a battle or even to kill tension during an intense battle. It has a very unique animation and is a good emote addition to a player's deck.

2)Night Witch Emote

Night Witch Emote (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an emote of the Night Witch blowing a kiss. This emote is just a nice gesture towards the enemy that one can use at the start or end of a battle. Even though there is not much to it in terms of mocking, it is again a very nice gesture to the enemy and a good addition to one's emote deck.

3)Prince Emote

Prince Emote (Image via Sportskeeda)

This emote of the prince sipping tea from a cup in an exquisite manner shows what it is to fight a battle with ease. This emote can be used to mock enemies when they are too easy to deal with.

4)Hog Rider Emote

Hog Rider Emote (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an emote of the Hog Rider troop screaming in a funny manner. This emote can be used when a player struggles against their enemy or when they make a mistake in the battle or lose a tower. It displays fear and panic and is a good addition to one's emote deck.

5)Goblin Emote

Goblin Emote (Image via Sportskeeda)

This emote shows the goblin troop letting out an evil laugh, which some would do to mock their enemies when they have the upper hand in a battle. It is a good emote for one to have in their deck.

