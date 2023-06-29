5 best claymore weapons for Eula in Genshin Impact: 5-stars, 4-stars and F2P alternatives

Eula fans look forward to Genshin Impact 3.8 update, which should launch within a week. The recent Special Program and the new preview page for the upcoming version have officially announced the return of Eula in Phase I banners for her third rerun. Those who manage to summon Eula from her rate-up banner will want to use the best weapons for her.

In the latest version, there are many Claymore options for players to choose from. This article will outline a list of the best weapons for Eula in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update, including her 5-star, 4-star, and F2P alternatives.

Note: This list is entirely subjective and only represents the author's personal opinions.

Songs of Broken Pines and other alternatives for Eula in Genshin Impact

5) Snow-Tombed Starsilver

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (Image via HoYoverse)

Star-Tombed Starsilver is one 4-star craftable weapon for Eula in Genshin Impact. It used to be Eula's best F2P option until Luxurious Sea-Lord arrived. Although it has fallen out of favor, this weapon provides a Physical DMG Bonus that Eula highly appreciates.

While the weapon's passive has inconsistent accuracy, the secondary stat alone makes it a very competitive armament to consider. Keep in mind that this should be the player's last resort if they don't have any other weapon on the list.

4) Prototype Archaic

Prototype Archaic (Image via HoYoverse)

Prototype Archaic is another 4-star craftable Claymore in Genshin Impact that is suitable for Eula Lawrence. At maxed enhancement, this weapon has the same base ATK as Snow-Tombed Starsilver but has a higher damage ceiling and consistency. This is thanks to his ATK secondary stats and damage-dealing passive.

Hence, it is recommended to refine this weapon to increase its overall damage potential. Players should definitely opt for this option if they don't have Luxurious Sea-Lord in their account.

3) Luxurious Sea-Lord

Luxurious Sea-Lord (image via HoYoverse)

Irrespective of how silly it may look, Luxurious Sea-Lord is currently the best F2P alternative for Eula. This weapon was a free reward from a previous event in Genshin Impact and can no longer be obtained by newer players. As an event reward, players can easily max out its refinement with little cost.

At max enhancement and refinement levels, the Claymore can provide a 24% DMG buff to Eula's elemental burst, which is an essential part of the kit.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

Wolf's Gravestone (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone is one of the 5-star weapons players can summon from a limited weapon banner or permanent banner. For Eula, this is one of the best generalist Claymore in Genshin Impact, able to buff the entire team with one of the highest ATK% buffs present in the game.

When Eula can proc the weapon's passive, it can easily out-class her signature weapon, Songs of Broken Pines. However, since the condition to trigger the passive has a 30% HP threshold, it's tricky to combine it with Eula's elemental burst, ranking it in second place.

1) Songs of Broken Pines

Songs of Broken Pines (Image via HoYoverse)

It is no surprise that this is Eula's signature weapon is her best-in-slot Claymore in Genshin Impact. This weapon is also the only Claymore with one of the highest base ATK of 741 in the game. The secondary stat provides Physical DMG%, which also perfectly aligns with Eula's kit.

The passive of Songs of Broken Pines also tends to provide tons of ATK and speed, allowing her to perform her combo faster and deal more damage.

Honorable Mentions

Here is a list of other Claymores that could not make it to the list but are pretty decent in niche situations:

Skyward Pride (Standard Banner)

The Unforged (Must be shielded)

Serpent Spine (Battle Pass Claymore)

Akuoumaru (Total party energy cost must be above 270 and above)

Blackcliff Slasher (Parimon's Bargain)

Genshin Impact layers can also choose to use these weapons if they do not have access to any of the Claymores mentioned in the top 5 list.

