5 best Common cards for August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

The Royal Tournament in Clash Royale is a monthly in-game challenge in which players can win exciting rewards by winning maximum battles.

The August Royal Tournament is currently open to all players for free. It offers players a chance to win various prizes, including gold, chests, and magic items. Players who spend 500 gems to unlock the Gold tier will have a chance to obtain higher-level chests, gold, gems, and cards.

The top 100 finishers in the competition will receive a legendary emote and 100,000 gold.

To win the most matches, players need to assemble a potent eight-card tournament deck utilizing cards ranging from Common to Champion.

Knight, Minions, and 3 other Common cards for the August Royal Tournament in Clash Royale

1) Minions

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 135

Hitpoints: 305

Minions are one of the first few Common cards that players will receive in the game. Players obtain these cards after completing the Clash Royale training.

The Minions are a group of three short-range flying characters that work best against ground cards. Together with ground cards like Mini Pekka and Mega Knight, they make for a powerful combination.

Minions can be used for both offensive and defensive objectives in the Royal Tournament. Ground troops can easily be cleared by Minions at a reduced elixir cost.

2) Royal Delivery

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 579

Hitpoints: 705

When a player reaches Arena 15, they can unlock Royal Delivery, a Common rarity spell card. When placed on top of enemy troops on the battlefield, this card deals splash damage to them. Upon hitting, it shatters, exposing a single Royal Recruit who engages the enemy's ground soldiers.

Swarm cards are eliminated by splash damage, allowing Royal Recruit to launch a counterattack. In Clash Royale, players should employ the Royal Delivery card as a counterattack troop since it can assist in halting the enemy's push before launching the counterattack.

3) Barbarians

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 254

Hitpoints: 888

Players can access the Barbarians card at Arena 3. It summons five powerful melee Barbarians who focus on one troop and deal good damage. It costs players five elixirs to deploy a Barbarians card.

The ability to assist players in taking on high hitpoint single-target troops like Mini Pekka, Knight, Pekka, and others makes Barbarians one of the finest ground swarm cards.

Barbarians are a good counterattack card to utilize in Clash Royale's Royal Tournament.

4) Arrows

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 486

After completing the Clash Royale training, players can unlock an area-damage spell card called Arrows. It is one of the top Common spell cards for the Royal Tournament.

Arrows are ideal for dealing with Goblin Gang and Minion Horde despite their low damage and wider range. They can be employed to defend troops that directly attack towers, including Miners and Goblin Barrels.

Players may also use the Arrows card to defend the Hog Rider from enemy swarm troops.

5) Knight

Cost: 3 Elixir

Hitpoints: 2206

Damage: 267

One of the first cards that can be acquired by players after completing in-game training is the Knight. It is a single-target melee unit with average hitpoints and damage that only targets ground troops.

Knight is particularly helpful in aiding soldiers with high hitpoints, such as Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, and Valkyrie. Knight can be used as a tiny tank to block the enemy's ground force from pushing because of its high hitpoint capacity. It can be used as a tank troop with low-hitpoint cards like Wizard, Musketeer, Ice Wizard, and others.

