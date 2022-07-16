5 best deals of Xbox Summer Sale 2022 for games released this year

Obviously, there are plenty of games in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 with amazing deals going on right now. With just a fortnight left, gamers can get their hands on some beautiful titles at steep discounts. Interestingly, some games released in 2022 have even been made available.

While the discount percentages might not be high in some cases, all these entries are recent releases. The Xbox Summer Sale 2022 is the first time these have been available at discounts on Microsoft's consoles. Not only is this an excellent opportunity for fans, but some of these titles might not get a discounted price anytime soon. The order of the list isn't ranked in any way, and players can choose games according to their individual preferences from the Xbox Summer sale 2022.

Five games released this year that are on amazing deals in the Xbox Summer Sale 2022

5) MLB The Show 22

Publisher: MLB

Discounted Price: $29.99

Over the years, MLB The Show has created the most realistic baseball simulator in the market, and the 2022 release has taken it to the next level. When someone plays the game, the overall experience is as close to real-life baseball as it can get. It hasn't been very long since the game was released worldwide, and interested parties can get it at a great discount on the Xbox Summer Sale of 2022.

There are plenty of different modes, making the overall gameplay fun. Players can choose to play either online or offline based on their tastes and preferences. The entire game has licensed teams and players who have been recreated with utmost detailing in mind. The Diamond Dynasty mode will allow players to build their squads with players from the current and past as they take on each other. Overall, it's an excellent choice for any sports game lover, especially if they love baseball.

4) The Quarry

Publisher: 2K

Discounted Price: $40.19

The Quarry is the latest episodic horror from Supermassive Games, and it takes the players on a fantastic journey. The game follows the same formula as games like Until Dawn, but has received several upgrades that were missing back then. As a result, The Quarry is a very narrative-focused title where a player's decision-making can make the ultimate difference.

Depending on the player's choices, all or none of the seven characters will survive the night. The atmosphere feels perfect for a game of this genre as every moment is filled with bone-chilling suspense. There's even a movie mode where players can find different endings and watch it like a continuous film.

3) Dying Light 2

Publisher: Techland

Discounted Price: $40.19

Released in February 2022, Dying Light 2 is the next chapter in the hit zombie series created by Techland. Both games have claimed a unique place in the hearts of gamers worldwide with their innovative flight-over-fight mechanics. Unlike many zombie games, the focus is to avoid conflict when possible rather than jump into a fight.

Dying Light 2 continues along the same positive path as the first game and evolves with more features. The second title has far more complexities, making the overall experience more detailed. Players must decide between enemies and allies as the city tries to survive the aftermath of the zombie outbreak. Additionally, the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 is the first time this game has had a discount on the console.

2) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Publisher: Warner Bros.

Discounted Price: $44.99

Fans had to wait for quite some time as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was released a long time after the previous game. However, the wait has been worth it as the new title has been far better than its predecessor. Be it in terms of content or in-game mechanics, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga presents the perfect experience to even those who may not be fans of the franchise.

The game has over 100 characters and story-based episodes from all nine movies. As assured by the publishers, one doesn't need to have watched the film previously to understand the lore of the game. With such a vast array of characters and wonderfully-crafted missions, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has sold record numbers. With the Xbox Summer Sale 2022 going on, players can experience it all at a lower price.

1) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Publisher: 2K

Discounted Price: $44.99

It has taken Gearbox many years to develop a standalone Tiny Tina game, and it has been worth it. Following the success of the Borderlands 2 DLC, Gearbox realized the character's potential. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands was released towards the end of March 2022 and has been given a discount on the current Xbox Summer Sale. While it retains some of the favorite mechanics from the Borderlands series, there are still plenty of new features.

The story is built within the occurrences of two Borderlands games, which offers an exciting perspective to players. The game is primarily an FPS game and inherits the frenzied and chaotic elements that have become a staple of the series. Furthermore, there's also a tabletop RPG structure, which is new for the franchise. Finally, of course, it has plenty of guns and provides a fantastic experience to all fans of looter-shooters.

