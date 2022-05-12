5 best defensive building cards for Super Witch Crown Challenge in Clash Royale

Challenges and tournaments are an essential part of Clash Royale, since they allow players to earn additional gold, gems, and cards for faster upgrades. Players should participate in every challenge as participation is free of cost.

The Super Witch Crown Challenge is the latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale that requires players to select seven cards and create a tournament deck. Players need to use the Super Witch in the challenge and win battles to earn all the rewards. In this article, we will explore the five best defensive building cards to use in the Super Witch Crown Challenge in Clash Royale.

What are the best defensive building cards Clash Royale players can use for the Super Witch Crown Challenge?

5) Cannon

Cost: 3 Elixir

Damage: 281

Hitpoints: 1186

Cannon is a single-target ground defense card, which is highly effective against Knight, Musketeers, Wizards, and Hog Riders. Players can unlock this powerful short-range defensive building card once they reach Arena 3.

It should be used along with area-damage cards like Valkyrie, Wizard, Witch, and Baby Dragon. Players should also use Spell cards like Zap, Arrows, and Fireball to counter the enemy's air troops.

4) Mortar

The Mortar card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 352

Hitpoints: 1949

Mortar is a Common defense card that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 6. Its long-range ability allows players to attack the enemy's towers directly from the bridge. Players can also use the defense card to stop the enemy's troops from pushing.

It should be used with support troops like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Witch. Players can also use it as a counter-attack card with building-target troops like Hog Rider and Golem.

3) Tesla

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 305

Hitpoints: 1525

Tesla is one of the best defensive building cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 11. It is a single-target defense card that is highly effective against troop cards like Mini Pekka and Pekka. Players can also use Tesla to distract friendly troops from high-damage troop cards like Mega Knight and Golem.

It should be used with support cards like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Witch. It can be highly effective when used along with the Goblin Gang and Skeleton Army.

2) X-Bow

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 55

Hitpoints: 2120

X-Bow is one of the most popular defensive building cards that can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 6. It is a high-damage card that can attack the enemy's towers directly from the bridge.

Players should use the X-Bow with support cards like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Mega Knight to protect them from any immediate counter-attacks. If ignored, the X-Bow can easily take down a tower without receiving any damage.

1) Inferno Tower

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 2810

Hitpoints: 2318

Inferno Tower is Clash Royale's most powerful defensive card, and it is capable of dealing with high-hitpoint cards like Golem, Giant, Pekka, Mega Knight, and others. Once players reach Arena 4, they can unlock it and place it between the two lanes to stop the enemy's push and deal maximum damage to high-hitpoint troop cards.

Players should utilize Arrows, Fireball, Zap, and Valkyrie to defend the Inferno Tower from the enemy's troops because swarm cards can quickly counter it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish