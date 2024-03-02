5 best EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions to use in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions has arrived. It offers players a chance to upgrade select Future Stars Academy players and unlock their full potential. The recent Future Stars promo has introduced a new Evolution feature aimed at enhancing the performance of promising young talents across various positions in football.

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions brought a new system to the game, enabling users to enhance a player’s base stats, PlayStyles, weak foot, and skill moves in Ultimate Team, transforming them into more formidable cards.

Any player eligible for a specific Evolution in EA FC 24, including promo cards and Team of the Week selections, can undergo this upgrade process.

The prevailing issue with Evolutions has been acquiring eligible cards. When a sought-after card suitable for an upgrade becomes scarce on the market, obtaining it before the Evolution deadline can prove challenging. However, the introduction of EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions addresses this issue by granting players access to all required cards right from the start.

Players get the opportunity to select a Future Stars Academy card for Evolution, elevating its overall rating from 82 to 90. This upgrade enhances key attributes, such as pace, shooting, dribbling, passing, and physical stats, along with the addition of two PlayStyle Plus abilities.

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions are distributed across three packs featuring U23 attackers, midfielders, and defenders, totaling 30 cards, encompassing both male and female players.

This article lists the five best Future Stars Academy Evolutions for optimal use in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions: Best 5 cards

1) Noah Okafor - 90 ST

EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions Noah Okafor is one of the most overpowered cards in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Noah Okafor is a 90-rated Swiss striker, whose EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card boasts impressive attributes, including exceptional pace, agility, and strength.

Standing at 6'1", Okafor possesses a near-perfect 98 pace, making him a formidable threat in the attacking third. His outstanding 99-rated jumping ability and 96-rated strength further enhance his aerial presence.

With a 5-Star Skill Moves rating, Okafor has flair and creativity on the virtual pitch, making him a versatile and unpredictable attacker. His combination of Quick Step, Rapid, and First Touch PlayStyles amplifies his dribbling prowess, enabling him to navigate through defenses with ease and precision.

Moreover, Okafor's double PlayStyle Plus of Power Header and Acrobatic adds depth to his attacking capabilities, allowing him to excel in both aerial and ground-based situations.

Whether it's finishing chances inside the box or creating opportunities with his dribbling skills, Okafor emerges as a potent offensive force in FC 24 Ultimate Team. His attributes and PlayStyles align perfectly with the demands of a modern striker, making him an invaluable asset in the attacking lineup.

With his blend of physicality, technical skills, and versatility, Okafor stands out as one of the top choices in the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions roster, capable of delivering consistent performances and securing victories in Ultimate Team matches.

2) Lutsharel Geertruida - 90 RB

EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions Lutsharel Geertruida is one of the best Right Backs in FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Lutsharel Geertruida is a 90-rated 23-year-old Dutch defender whose EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card has a blend of impressive attributes, particularly excelling in physicality and defensive prowess.

Geertruida's notable stats include exceptional 91 strength, 88 stamina, and 80 defensive awareness, making him a formidable presence in the back line. With solid defending attributes such as 84 standing tackle, 83 sliding tackle, and 80 interceptions, Geertruida proves to be a reliable defensive asset capable of ceasing opposition attacks effectively. His 99-rated jumping ability bolsters his prowess, enhancing his ability to win aerial duels and clearances.

Similar to Noah Okafor, the Feyenoord youngster boasts a double PlayStyle Plus of Power Header and Acrobatic, highlighting his proficiency in aerial situations and agility on the pitch.

This combination of PlayStyles enhances his defensive capabilities and provides versatility in both defensive and attacking scenarios. Geertruida's physicality and defensive prowess make him a valuable addition to any lineup, offering stability and resilience at the back.

This card's attributes completely align with the demands of a modern full-back, capable of neutralizing opposition threats and contributing to defensive solidity.

Geertruida's impressive defensive attributes and versatile PlayStyles position him as a top choice in the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions roster, offering reliability and consistency in Ultimate Team matches.

3) Thiago Almada - 90 CAM

Thiago Almada's EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card is one of the quickest CAM options in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Thiago Almada, a 22-year-old Argentine CAM, boasts a 90-rated EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card. He exhibits remarkable attributes, particularly excelling in pace, dribbling, and attacking prowess.

Almada's standout qualities include exceptional 98 agility, 99 balance, and 89 dribbling ability, making him a formidable force in the attacking midfield role. With his electrifying 98 pace and agile footwork, he possesses the knack for effortlessly maneuvering past defenders and creating scoring opportunities in the final third.

Almada's impressive dribbling skills, complemented by 5-Star Skill Moves, render him a potent attacking threat capable of unlocking defenses with flair and creativity.

Like other top performers, Almada boasts a diverse range of PlayStyles, including Quick Step, Finesse Shot, Rapid, and First Touch, enhancing his effectiveness in various attacking scenarios. These PlayStyles, combined with his exceptional dribbling abilities, enable him to excel in one-on-one situations and capitalize on scoring chances beyond the penalty area.

While not towering in stature at 5'7", Almada compensates for his lack of physicality with his agility and technical prowess.

Almada's double PlayStyle Plus of Power Header and Acrobatic adds versatility to his gameplay, allowing him to contribute defensively while maintaining his attacking flair. He thus stands out as one of the premier performers in the EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions roster.

4) Athenea del Castillo - 90 RW

EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions Athena del Castillo is one of the best female cards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Athenea del Castillo is a right-winger who has a formidable 90-rated EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card.

Notably, the Real Madrid Femenino star is the sole female player featured on this list, showcasing her prowess as an elite virtual footballer. Her stats underscore her versatility and attacking prowess, with standout attributes in her exceptional 93 pace, 92 dribbling, and 92 shooting abilities.

With 94 acceleration and 93 sprint speed, the 23-year-old possesses the speed and agility to outmaneuver defenders and penetrate opposing defenses with ease. As a winger, she excels in both attacking and creative roles, highlighted by her impressive stats in 94 finishing and 91 vision. Her ability to deliver precise crosses and long-range shots makes her a goal-scoring threat from the flanks.

With 5-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot, the Spaniard exhibits exceptional technical skills, allowing her to execute intricate dribbling moves and deliver pinpoint passes with precision.

Additionally, her proficiency in the right flank as an RM/RW further enhances her versatility on the field, enabling her to seamlessly transition between different roles within the team. Despite her impressive attributes and skill set, her lower strength and defensive ratings pose minor drawbacks.

However, her exceptional pace, dribbling prowess, and Trickster PlayStyles more than compensate for these shortcomings, cementing her status as one of the premier options for wingers in FC 24.

The forward also offers valuable Ultimate Team links in Liga F, further bolstering her appeal within Ultimate Team lineups.

5) Sergio Gomez - 90 LB

Sergio Gomez is EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions' choicest pick (Image via EA Sports)

Sergio Gómez Martín, a 23-year-old Spanish left-back, boasts an impressive 90 rating in EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions.

Gómez's card showcases a blend of exceptional attributes and skills, making him a standout choice for virtual football managers seeking defensive solidity and attacking prowess. His stats underscore his versatility and impact on the pitch, with his notable strengths being pace, passing, and dribbling.

With above-average ratings in 88 pace, 90 acceleration, and 87 sprint speed, Gómez possesses the speed and agility to contribute both defensively and offensively, providing crucial support on the wings.

As an offensive-minded wing-back, Gómez excels in pushing forward and contributing to the attack, highlighted by his impressive 91 crossing, 89 vision, and 90 shot accuracy. His ability to deliver precise crosses and long-range shots adds a potent dimension to his team's attacking play, making him a valuable asset in the final third.

With a 5-star skill boost, Gómez' EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions card exhibits exceptional technical skills, allowing him to execute intricate dribbling moves and create goal-scoring opportunities from wide positions. The Spaniard is undoubtedly one of the most versatile fullback choices in the game.

Additionally, Gómez's base PlayStyle traits in Incisive Pass, Jockey, Flair, and Chip Shot further enhance his effectiveness on the pitch. This enables him to excel in various technical aspects of the game, like 1v1 defending and above-the-head passing.

Playing for Manchester City, Gómez provides important Premier League links in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, making him a coveted addition to any squad.

With his dynamic skill set, defensive prowess, and attacking contributions, Gómez emerges as the best choice among EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions.

While the best EA FC 24 Future Stars Academy Evolutions includes plenty of exciting new faces, their overall ratings aren't as high as those in our list of best FC 24 Future Star players.