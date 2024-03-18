5 best EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icons in Ultimate Team

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon roster is replete with some of the most legendary names in the sport, providing these former athletes with boosted versions on the virtual pitch. The promo itself focuses on handing five-star boosts to players, upgrading either their weak foot or skill moves, which makes these Icons even more impressive.

With the mini-release arriving a day after the original roster reveal, there are many players to choose from when selecting the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icons. However, there are some very obvious standout picks, as listed in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icons

1) Ruud Gullit

As the headlining card of the promo alongside Lionel Messi, it comes as no surprise that Ruud Gullit is at the top of this list. The Dutch legend is widely regarded as the best box-to-box midfielder in Ultimate Team every year, and his latest EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon card now also possesses five-star skill moves to match his five-star weak foot.

Gullit's tall stature and strength make him a menace for attackers to deal with, while his 91 pace, 92 shooting, and Double PlayStyle+ traits of Finesse Shot and Power Shot also make him lethal going forward. He is undoubtedly the most complete player in the game.

2) Thierry Henry

Arsenal FC and FC Barcelona legend Thierry Henry has finally received special versions that reflect his status and reputation in the sport. The Frenchman has two cards in this promo, one with five-star weak foot and one with five-star skills. While both cards are exceptional in their own right, the five-star skills version is definitely the way to go in the game's current meta.

His previous Thunderstruck version is already overpowered in-game due to his pace and finishing skills, but his EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon versions now possess two PlayStyle+ traits and improved stats. All these aspects combine to make him the perfect attacking threat on the virtual pitch.

3) Emilio Butragueno

Real Madrid legend Emilio Butragueno is always an underrated card in Ultimate Team, overpowering defenses with his slick dribbling abilities, finishing skills, and five-star weak foot. However, his three-star skill moves always held him back from becoming a true meta forward. This issue has now been fixed with his EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon card.

While his Winter Wildcards version also received four-star skill moves, his shooting was nerfed to match his new position. However, his EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon card has the combination of five-star skill moves, five-star weak foot, two PlayStyle+ traits, and even better shooting abilities than his base version.

4) Socrates

Unlike other players on this list, the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates card is exclusively available as an SBC in Ultimate Team. While he is rather expensive, his attributes warrant a high price tag. He has five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and some amazing Playstyles that make him a playmaking god on the virtual pitch.

He is also extremely tall and possesses the Aerial PlayStyle. This makes him a massive threat during set pieces and crossing scenarios. His tall stature doesn't make him feel heavy on the ball either, as he has high dribbling stats and the Technical Playstyle+. The Trickster Playstyle allows gamers to have fun with this card and perform flashy maneuvers.

5) Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc's base version was released early in the game cycle as an SBC, rapidly becoming a fan-favorite due to his overpowered nature. His EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon card is his first special version of the year, elevating him to the elite tier of defenders in the current meta of the game.

He also possesses two separate versions in the latest promo, but the choice between skill moves and a weak foot is not as important for a centre-back. He has the Anticipate and Aerial PlayStyle+ traits, making him a really imposing and dominant defender.