5 best Epic cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush Challenge in Clash Royale

CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge is the most recent 1v1 troop challenge in Clash Royale where players can unlock multiple rewards. To access all the rewards, players must build a potent tournament deck out of cards ranging from Common to Champion and triumph in eight matches.

CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge is a unique troop challenge in which Elite Barbarians will repeatedly spawn from both sides. Players must aid the friendly Elite Barbarians to reach the enemy's towers while defending the friendly towers from the opponent's Elite Barbarians. Players must employ powerful troop cards for this task.

In this article, we will explore the top five Epic cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dark Prince, Baby Dragon, and 3 other Epic cards for CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale

1) Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

An anti-air area-damage troop card like Baby Dragon is ideal to use against swarm cards like Barbarians and Minion Horde.

The powerful Baby Dragon card in Clash Royale can be unlocked if a player has progressed to Arena 2. It can help protect mini tank cards like Dark Prince, Mini Pekka, and Prince from air attacks. For this reason, players should use it as a support for such cards.

Players can use Baby Dragon in the Royal Tournament to stop direct tower-attacking cards like Goblin Drill and Goblin Barrel.

2) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch, a strong ranged troop card, can call out skeletons to distract the enemy's soldiers and towers. Players can get this card once they have advanced to Arena 5.

Due to the fact that she can target both air and ground soldiers, the Witch is one of the best cards to prevent opponents from advancing. Every seven seconds, the card summons four miniature Skeletons while hurting opposing units.

Alongside high-hitpoint troops like Prince and Valkyrie, the Witch can be employed as a support troop card.

3) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is a top-tier Epic rarity mini-tank card in Clash Royale. The enemy's troops and towers will take damage when the boomerang moves in one direction and when it returns due to the axe's resemblance to a boomerang.

The Executioner can be used for counterattacks after defending against enemy soldiers as it is one of the few mini-tank cards that can assault air and ground units.

Players should combine the Executioner card with Valkyrie and Mini Pekka as an anti-air support unit.

4) Hunter

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 112 each bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

Once a player reaches Arena 10, they can obtain the Hunter Troop Card, one of the greatest anti-air troop cards in Clash Royale.

The Hunter can fire a barrage of shotgun shells, seriously damaging enemy troops and towers. Players should team up the card with a tank or a mini tank unit like the Mega Knight, Dark Prince, Valkyrie, or Mini Pekka.

Another approach to defending against undesirable swarm army cards like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, Minions, and Barbarians is to use low-elixir cycle cards.

5) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Players can unlock the Dark Prince troop card once they reach Arena 7.

The card is a melee ground unit with a shield, many damage points, and high hit points. It can be used during counterattacks in the CWA's Ebarb Rush challenge in Clash Royale.

The Dark Prince has a special ability that allows him to charge, speed up his movement, and deal greater damage to enemy troops and towers if he goes for 3.5 tiles without stopping.

Players should employ Dark Prince as a counterattack card along with supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh