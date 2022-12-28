5 best Epic Cards for December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The most recent 1v1 contest in Clash Royale is The Rage Tournament, where players may register for free and receive exclusive benefits and a legendary emote. To reach the top of the scoreboard and win unique awards, players must put together a solid eight-card tournament deck and win as many games as possible.

The Rage Tournament is described as follows in-game:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

Players can use any card from Common to Champion to create the deck, regardless of whether it has been unlocked. A legendary emote, and an extra 100,000 gold will be awarded to the top 100 players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Hunter, Witch and three other Epic cards for the December Month's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch is an effective ranged troop card with the power to call in skeletons to confuse the enemy's forces and structures. Once a player has advanced to Arena 5, they can get the Witch card. Because she can target air and ground forces, she is one of the greatest cards for blocking opponents' advancement.

The Witch card summons four little Skeletons every seven seconds while damaging opposing troops. It can be placed next to soldiers with high hitpoints like Prince and Valkyrie as a support troop card.

4) Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Against swarm cards like Barbarians and Minion Hordes, Baby Dragon is a highly effective anti-air area damage troop card. In Clash Royale, the Baby Dragon card can be unlocked by players by moving on to Arena 2.

Air defenses are useful for mini tank cards like Dark Prince, Mini Pekka, and Prince. Players should therefore use it as support for such cards. Players can use Baby Dragon in the Rage Tournament to stop direct tower-attacking cards like Goblin Drill and Goblin Barrel.

3) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Once players reach Arena 7, they can unlock the Dark Prince troop card. As a melee ground unit, he has a shield, numerous damage points, and many hit points. In the Clash Royale Rage Tournament, players can use it during counterattacks along with anti-air cards like Minions and Dragons.

He gains a special ability that allows him to charge, accelerate his movement and increase the damage he causes to enemy troops and towers if he goes for 3.5 miles without stopping. Players should employ supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka in addition to Dark Prince as a counterattack card.

2) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is a top-tier mini-tank card with an Epic rarity in Clash Royale. The enemy's troops and towers are destroyed when the boomerang moves in that way and when it returns due to the ax's resemblance to a boomerang.

As one of the few mini-tank cards that can attack air and ground troops, players can utilize these cards for counterattacks after defending against opposing soldiers. Players should combine the Executioner card with Valkyrie and Mini Pekka to form an anti-air support unit.

1) Hunter

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 112 each bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

When a player reaches Arena 10, they can unlock the Hunter card, one of the finest anti-air troop cards in Clash Royale. He fires shotgun shells that seriously damage enemy soldiers and towers. During counterattacks in the Rage Tournament, players may employ it.

Players should team a Hunter with a tank or micro tank units like a Mega Knight, Dark Prince, Valkyrie, or Mini Pekka. Another approach to defending them from unfavorable swarm army cards like Skeleton Army, Spear Goblins, Minions, and Barbarians is to use low-elixir cycle cards.

