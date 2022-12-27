December's Rage Tournament in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Players can win a number of in-game prizes in Clash Royale tournaments, including gems, chests, cards, magic items, and battle flag tokens. One of the best ways to obtain these unique rewards is through challenges and competitions.

The Rage Tournament will pit players against one another on a battlefield covered in Rage Spells. A special emote and some gold will be given to the top 100 players on the leaderboard.

This article will look at the December Rage Tournament challenge in Clash Royale, its rewards, and additional information.

Clash Royale Rage Tournament: Best tournament in the month of December

In the Clash Royale Rage Tournament, a unique battlefield is used to spread the Rage Spell, which boosts a card's speed and attacking power.

The Clash Royale Rage Tournament's in-game description is as follows:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

Players must be at king level 8 or higher to take part in the Rage Tournament. Participants must also build an eight-card tournament deck before engaging in battle, unlike the Triple Draft Challenge. Whether they've been unlocked or not, any card ranging from Common to Champion can be used to put together a powerful deck for this exclusive tournament.

Players can utilize a variety of fantastic cards for the Rage Tournament, such as Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, and Electro Wizard. The developers have also raised all card levels and the King Tower level to level 11 to give every Clash Royale player an equal footing in the tournament. Players can also try cards that have a slow speed but deal high damage, like Pekka and Golem, since Rage Spells will automatically increase the speed of the cards.

Only level 11 cards like level 11 Electro Wizard and level 11 Mega Knight can be used in the Rage Tournament. This is true irrespective of whether the player has unlocked a level 10 Mega Knight or a level 12 Electro Wizard.

Rewards for completing December's Rage Tournament

There are two unique reward tiers in the Rage Tournament: Free and Bonus. Players must spend 500 Gems to advance to the next tier.

The number of free rewards a player receives will depend on how many in-game battles they win. Amazing incentives like special additional resources, magical items, battle banner tokens, and chests are part of the Bonus tier.

The following are the benefits that participants in the Rage Tournament will receive for winning battles:

After the event is complete, players can purchase gifts from the Bonus tier by paying 500 Gems. The prizes consist of special legendary chests, magical objects, cards, resources, and other goods.

A special Legendary emote and 100,000 gold will be given to the top 100 players.

Gold, special boxes, wild cards, magical items, battle flag tokens, and cards are the products in the Free tier.

The Rage Tournament is a great opportunity to build a strong tournament deck and prove your dominance in Clash Royale. Players must complete the Rage Tournament by December 29 to earn the rewards.

