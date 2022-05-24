5 best Epic cards for Floor Is Healing challenge in Clash Royale

The Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale is the game's newest 8-card tournament deck challenge, in which players must assemble a deck and combat.

In this challenge, the floor will heal continually while players deploy cards, as the name implies. Players must assemble an 8-card deck from Common to Champion cards.

Epic cards are one of the most important rarity cards in the game since they include a lot of powerful troop cards. In this article, let's look at the five greatest Epic cards for Clash Royale's Floor is Healing challenge.

Five best Epic cards for the Floor is Healing challenge in Clash Royale

5) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 216

Hitpoints: 4685

Electro Giant is undoubtedly the most destructive tank troop in Clash Royale as it is not only a building-target troop, but its stun machine also deals massive damage to enemy troops. Players can unlock this powerful card once they reach Arena 11.

It should preferably be used as a tank troop, along with low-elixir cards like Spirits, Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, Minions, Musketeers, and more. Using Electro Giant with Wizard is another good combo to deal with the enemy's swarm cards.

4) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

The Dark Prince troop card can be unlocked by players once they reach Arena 7. He's a melee ground troop with a lot of damage points and high hitpoints, along with a shield.

He possesses a unique ability: if he moves for 3.5 tiles without pausing, he will charge, increasing his movement speed and doing more damage to opponent troops and towers. Players should use Dark Prince as a counter-attack card, along with supporting troops like Wizards, Musketeers, Witches, and Minions.

3) Hunter

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 112 each bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

Hunter is one of the best anti-air troop cards in Clash Royale that players can unlock once they reach Arena 10. He shoots multiple shotgun rounds, dealing serious damage to the enemy's troops and towers.

Players should use Hunter with a tank or mini tank troops like Mini Pekka, Valkyrie, Pekka, Mega Knight, Golem, and Royal Giant. Using low-elixir cycle cards is another way to protect them from unwanted swarm troop cards like Goblin Gang, Skeleton Army, and Minion Horde.

2) Prince

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

The Prince is one of the most powerful troop cards in Clash Royale that deals charge damage, similar to the Dark Prince card. Due to high hitpoints, it can also be used as a tank card to stop the enemy's ground troops from pushing.

Players should preferably use Prince with Spell cards like Zap, Arrows, Fireball, or Log to counter swarm troop cards. Another way to deal with swarm troop cards is using area-damage cards like Valkyries, Wizards, and Witches.

1) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

The Executioner is another powerful anti-air Epic card that can be used as a support card for mini tanks and tank troops like Pekka, Mega Knight, Mini Pekka, Golem, Electro Giant, Valkyrie, and more. Players can unlock this powerful anti-air card once they reach Arena 14.

It throws an ax like a boomerang, which deals double damage to the enemy's troops and towers, both while going forward and coming backwards. Players can also use cards like Wizards and Witches to stop the enemy's troops from pushing.

