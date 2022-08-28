5 best Epic cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

The Rage Tournament, where players can sign up for free and gain special perks and a legendary emote, is the latest 1v1 challenge in Clash Royale. Players must assemble a solid eight-card tournament deck and accumulate as many victories as they can to get to the top of the leaderboard and receive special rewards.

The in-game description of the Rage Tournament is as follows:

"The whole arena is affected by the Rage spell! Choose your deck wisely! Win as many battles as you can to earn rewards! Make it to the top 100 to earn exclusive Emote & 100000 bonus gold!"

Players may use any card, from Common to Champion, to build a deck, regardless of whether it has been unlocked or not. For the top 100 players, a legendary emote and an additional 100,000 gold will be given.

This article will discuss the top 5 Epic cards for Clash Royale's August Rage Tournament.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Hunter, Baby Dragon, and three other Epic cards for the Rage Tournament in Clash Royale

5) Baby Dragon

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 212

Hitpoints: 1526

Baby Dragon is an anti-air area damage troop card that is highly useful against swarm cards like Barbarians and Minion Horde. If players advance to Arena 2, they can unlock the potent Baby Dragon card in Clash Royale.

Mini tank cards like Dark Prince, Mini Pekka, and Prince can benefit from their air defenses. Due to this, players ought to use it as a support for such cards. In the Rage Tournament, players can employ Baby Dragon to block direct tower-attacking cards like Goblin Drill and Goblin Barrel.

4) Witch

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 178

Hitpoints: 1110

The Witch is a potent ranged troop card that has the ability to summon skeletons to confuse the enemy's troops and structures. Players can obtain the Witch card once they have reached Arena 5. She is one of the best cards to stop opponents from advancing because she can target both air and ground forces.

The Witch card damages enemy units while summoning four little Skeletons every seven seconds. It can be used as a support troop card next to high-hitpoint soldiers like Prince and Valkyrie.

3) Hunter

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 112 each bullet

Hitpoints: 1110

The Hunter card is one of the best anti-air troop cards in Clash Royale and may be obtained if a player reaches Arena 10. He unleashes a volley of shotgun shells that severely harm enemy troops and towers. Players may use it in the Rage Tournament during counterattacks.

A tank or mini tank unit like Mega Knight, Dark Prince, Valkyrie, or Mini Pekka should be paired with a Hunter by players. Using low-elixir cycle cards is another way to protect them from unfavorable swarm army cards like Skeleton Army, Spear Goblins, Minions, and Barbarians.

2) Executioner

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 448

Hitpoints: 1696

In Clash Royale, The Executioner is a top-tier mini-tank card of Epic rarity. Due to the ax's likeness to a boomerang, the enemy's troops and towers are destroyed when the boomerang moves in that direction and when it returns.

Players can use these cards for counterattacks after defending against enemy soldiers because they are one of the few mini-tank cards that can assault air and ground units. As an anti-air support unit, players should combine the Executioner card with Valkyrie and Mini Pekka.

1) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

A player can unlock the Dark Prince troop card once they have reached Arena 7. He has a shield, several damage points, and a large hit point total as a melee ground unit. Players can utilize it in the Clash Royale Rage Tournament to counterattack with anti-air cards.

If he moves for 3.5 tiles without halting, he gets a unique ability that enables him to charge, accelerating his pace and increasing the damage he deals to hostile troops and towers. In addition to using Dark Prince as a counterattack card, players should also use supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka.

