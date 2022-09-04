5 best Epic cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

The Triple Elixir is the latest 1v1 casual challenge in Clash Royale. It allows players to unlock special rewards like Battle Banner tokens, magic items, resources, chests, and more by participating in the challenge and winning six battles. They must create a powerful deck using cards ranging from Common to Champion to win all six battles.

Players can even choose high-elixir cards without worrying about counter attacks as the elixir is tripled during the challenge. Since there are various options for them to choose from, this article will explore the five best options for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Dark Prince, Pekka and 3 other cards for the Triple Elixir Challenge in Clash Royale

1) Pekka

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 1081

Hitpoints: 4982

Pekka is one of the most powerful units in Clash Royale. Players can obtain it once they reach Arena 4. They should use support cards like Wizard, Valkyrie, and Skeleton Army in conjunction with this ground melee card as a tank.

It can also be used as a powerful defense option to halt the progress of an enemy's troops. Players must couple the Pekka troops with spell cards like Fireball, Arrows, Zap, and Log to defend them from swarm selections like Goblin Gang, Spear Goblins, Barbarians, and Minions.

2) Goblin Giant

Cost: 6 Elixir

Damage: 233 + 108

Hitpoints: 4170 + 176

By opening chests, players can gain access to one of the most beloved Epic cards, the "Goblin Giant," once they reach Arena 9. It is a melee unit that attacks buildings and has a high hitpoint total. He also carries two Spear Goblins on his back that are independent attackers.

Spear Goblins will appear and assault the structure once the Goblin Giant is vanquished. Once that is done, other units, such as the Miner, can tank for the Spear Goblins, enabling them to stay longer on the battlefield and deal more damage.

3) Prince

Cost: 5 Elixir

Damage: 519

Hitpoints: 2544

It is among the most potent Epic cards in Clash Royale, and deals a lot of damage to ground units. It can quickly eliminate troops with high DPS because oh its high damage and hit points. Players can use the Prince card with support from troops like Valkyrie, Wizard, and Baby Dragon.

Like the Dark Prince, it has a charge ability that it uses when moving continuously. Prince can be employed to halt an opposing push or to thwart an enemy advance. For counter-pushers, Prince and Dark Prince work well together.

4) Dark Prince

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 328

Hitpoints: 1643

Players can unlock the Dark Prince troop card once they reach Arena 7 in Clash Royale. As a melee ground unit, he has a shield, numerous damage points, and many hit points. In the Clash Royale Triple Elixir Challenge, players can use it to launch an anti-air card counterattack.

If the Dark Prince goes for 3.5 tiles without stopping, he gains a special ability that allows him to charge, accelerate his movement, and increase the damage he causes to enemy troops and towers. Players should employ supporting troops like Musketeer, Valkyrie, Electro Wizard, and Mini Pekka in addition to Dark Prince as a counterattack card.

5) Electro Giant

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 216

Hitpoints: 5109

Players can get the epic card Electro Giant once they have reached Arena 11. He is a melee unit that deals modest damage, has a single target, and strong hitpoints. Within a three-tile radius, if an opponent unit is hit by the Electro Giant, they are zapped and dazed.

Players should use support cards like Valkyrie, Wizard, Musketeer, and Electro Wizard to defend the Electro Giant from swarm cards. Additionally, they can employ Electro Giant with low-elixir cards like Zap, Arrows, and Spirits.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan