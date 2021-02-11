5 best and most expensive Free Fire characters in February 2021

Garena Free Fire offers a plethora of new characters and often brings in new characters with every periodical update.

The most recent characters that were introduced in the game are Shirou and Skyler. Including them, there are now 37 characters in total.

All of these characters can be purchased from the store section of Free Fire by spending some diamonds or gold coins. Spending gold coins is quite easy. However, some characters have to be bought with diamonds that are heavy on the pocket.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the individual views of the writer. As there are many character choices in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to play with one or the other according to his/her preference.)

Top 5 most expensive and best characters in Free Fire

#1 - DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the most popular and sought-after characters in Free Fire and has an ability called Drop The Beat.

This ability is an active one that creates a 5m aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring five HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At his highest potential, he can increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restore the HP by five HP/s for 10 seconds.

Alok can be purchased from the in-game store of Free Fire with 599 diamonds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K is a great character for passive and aggressive players and can also be bought from the store with a heavy price of 599 diamonds.

According to his character description in Free Fire, K is a professor and jiu-jitsu expert. He has an active ability called Master of All.

In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, his allies within a 6m radius get an increment of 500% in the EP conversion rate. In the psychology mode, he can recover two EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP. However, the mode switch cooldown takes around 20 seconds.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono is one of the most potent characters and is priced at 599 diamonds in the store section.

With his active ability, called Time Turner, he can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed increases by 15% at the same time.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies inside the force field get a 10% increment in movement speed, which lasts four seconds and has a cooldown of fifty seconds.

#4 - Steffie

Steffie in Free Fire

Steffie has an active ability called Painted Refuge.

At her initial level 1 ability, she can create graffiti that reduces explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by five % for five seconds. The CD lasts for 45 seconds, and the effects do not stack.

Steffie is a great character for passive players and is available in the store section for 499 diamonds.

#5 - A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124 is also a potent character, and she can be bought for the cost of 499 diamonds.

A124 has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. At her base level, the character can quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points). It has a cooldown of 90 seconds.

She can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds when she is maximized to level 6 using character level up cards

