5 best ‘fallen giants’ to manage in FIFA 23 career mode

Fans of FIFA 23's single-player mode can now check out the brand-new iteration of Career Mode. Realistic levels have increased in FIFA 23 to provide gamers with the best experience while managing their favorite team.

Users of FIFA 23 may now utilize real managers like Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, and others for the first time. There are more than 700 teams that users can select from.

Selecting a popular team is an easy way to engage in some casual management, but not all teams are available, and some don't provide the thrilling challenge. From the top of their domestic competitions all the way down to the lower levels and, in some cases, to extinction, clubs have come and gone throughout history. These fallen giants provide challenges for gamers to restore their past glory.

Nottingham Forest, Schalke 04, and more clubs that have fallen from glory to manage in the Career Mode in FIFA 23

1) Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular clubs across the world with 1.1 billion fans and followers. A record of 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, and 3 European Cups have been won by the club. They are among the most prosperous football clubs in English history.

The club is challenging to manage but money is not constrained here. The club has invested a lot with nothing to show for it, and Erik ten Hag, the new manager, has some work to do.

The users will have fun taking the team to the very top with a transfer budget of £206M in FIFA 23. Being the manager, the user has to make precise decisions about who to sell, loan out, and sign.

2) Nottingham Forest

With its founding in 1865, Nottingham Forest is one of England's oldest football clubs. The club has a distinguished past, having taken home two European Cups, one FA Cup, and one League Championship.

Additionally, the team has produced some of the most well-known players in English football history, including Stan Collymore, Peter Shilton, and Brian Clough. Nottingham Forest has experienced some difficult times recently.

Here in FIFA 23, although virtually, their previous glory can be restored. With a limited budget of £29.9M, it will provide users to challenge themselves to make the team victorious.

Being the manager, the user has to increase the club's value and earn more money to rise to the top.

3) Schalke 04

Schalke 04 became the German 2. Bundesliga Champion 2021-22 and promoted to Bundesliga Division 1. They have never won the Bundesliga, however, they have won the German Championship, the league's predecessor, seven times, along with five DFB Pokal victories, one in the Ligapokal, which is no longer in existence, and one Super Cup victory.

Gamers will have a budget of £22.6M in FIFA 23, and it will provide a complex challenge to make the team the best in their league. At the most, the squad has an average team, with players like Florent Mollet (76), Simon Terodde (76), Alex Kral (75/80), etc.

4) Hamburger SV

Hamburger SV is a historic german football club that holds an incredible collection of trophies, including a UEFA Champions League championship from the 1980s. They joined FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund as the only three German teams to have won the top European Honor.

The latter years have been more challenging; in 2018, they were demoted to the second division for the first time in 55 years, where they have stayed ever since.

With a transfer budget of £11.7M in FIFA 23, it becomes a very challenging task for gamers to make the team glorious again in the virtual world.

5) AS Saint-Etienne

AS Saint-Etienne has won five Trophée des Champions, six Coupe de France championships, one Coupe de la Ligue championship, and 10 Ligue 1 championships. Additionally, the team has won the Ligue 2 title three times as well.

The once outstanding club is in serious trouble due to persistent underperformance and a weak team for which they have been relegated to Division 2. The club's most successful years were in the 1960s and 1970s, during which time it was managed by Jean Snella, Albert Batteux, and Robert Herbin, and players like Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, and Robert Pirès played for the team.

With a transfer budget of £8.28M in FIFA 23, it will be a difficult task and only the experienced can crack it and make the team the Champions again.

