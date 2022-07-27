5 best first-person shooters on PlayStation Plus (July 2022)

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service offered by Sony, which is necessary to experience online gameplay on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Sony recently unveiled a new tiered system addition to this service, allowing players access to more benefits than ever.

The base tier is an Essential tier and will continue to offer perks available in the earlier iterations of PlayStation Plus. However, the newly added Extra and Premium tiers provide users with an expansive gallery of free video game titles, making the added subscription cost worth every penny.

The added tiers offer hundreds of games across all genres like action-adventure games, RPGs, sports simulators and shooters. This new tiered system for PlayStation Plus was first implemented in July 2022.

These best games are available on PlayStation Plus extra and premium libraries

1) Doom (2016)

Doom (2016) is a soft reboot of the classic Doom series, which pioneered the genre of first-person shooters. Published by Bethesda, the game features an ancient warrior referred to simply as the Doom Slayer as he battles the forces of Hell on Mars in 2148.

Being able to play as one of the most iconic and badass video game protagonists is reason enough to land this game on this list. Often referred to as "Doom guy," he embodies strength and absolute carnage.

With almost superhuman levels of strength, speed and endurance, as well as his massive arsenal of weapons, the Doom guy is a demon's worst nightmare.

The gameplay overhaul also offers a refreshing and modernized experience compared to the game's predecessors. It is significantly faster-paced and offers more options for melee combat. With this installment, weapons and armor modifications have also been introduced in the series.

Doom (2016) offers an immersive and challenging single-player campaign and a sophisticated online multiplayer experience. It is an absolute must-try for any genre fan and an excellent addition to the PlayStation Plus gallery.

2) Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 is the fifteenth installment in Dice's iconic first-person shooter series. Released in 2016, the game is set during the First World War and chronicles the experiences of various people fighting on the frontlines.

Battlefield 1's single-player campaign consists of six perspectives and storylines, from the deserts of Arabia to the Italian Alps. The game offers an outstanding World War 1 experience as it depicts the various war fronts with gruesome accuracy and attention to detail.

The game also retains most of its predecessors' positive aspects while adding new impressive features, such as an added emphasis on vehicular combat. It features many historically accurate vehicles such as first-generation tanks and airships.

The multiplayer mode continues to be the crown jewel of the series, providing a more polished experience than ever. With over 120 ranks, sixty medals and numerous classes, maps and game modes to choose from, PlayStation Plus subscribers are bound to have an entertaining and engaging experience with this game.

3) Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition is a remastered version of the Ubisoft classic from 2012. The third installment in the Far Cry series marked the beginning of its mainstream fame. It implemented a unique blend of first-person shooter mechanics with an open world map full of beautiful beaches, forests and wild animals.

Players assume the role of Jason Brody, the protagonist. He is on vacation on the fictional Rook Islands with his friends when pirates capture him. After his brother is killed, Jason must fight adversity and survive by learning to rely on his instincts.

The game is probably best known for its antagonist, a mercenary named Vaas Montenegro. He is the secondary antagonist of the story but appears as the primary antagonist for the first half of the storyline. He also features the cover art for the game. His eccentric demeanor and unpredictable nature make him a menacing presence and a favorite amongst the fans of the series as well.

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition is a fun way to relive the peak of the Far Cry series on newer gen consoles. If the beautiful and interactive open world and the exciting first-person shooter mechanics are not enough, Vaas alone makes the game worth checking out in the PlayStation Plus archive.

4) Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The New Order is another of Bethesda's games in the PlayStation Plus library. It is a soft reboot of the series and a semi-sequel to 2009's Wolfenstein. Unlike its predecessors, the game doesn't feature a multiplayer game mode. However, the single-player campaign is extremely entertaining and expertly crafted.

Set in 1960, the game offers an alternate reality take on the Second World War, as the protagonist, William "B.J." Blazkowicz, battles the Nazis, who won the war and established a new world order. The game places emphasis on stealth, despite the gory and spectacular nature of the firefights players, can get involved in.

The storyline and characters are well fleshed out and the combat mechanics are generic yet fun. After all, battling Nazis and colossal robot dogs can never be a dull affair. Altogether, the game offers a complete package and is worthy of inclusion in the PlayStation Plus archive.

5) Fallout 4

The Fallout series is a pioneer in the genre of post-apocalyptic video games. The fourth installment in the series is now available in the PlayStation Plus library and is widely regarded as one of the best, alongside Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

Fallout 4 borrows most of the best features of its predecessors while improving on the graphic and mechanical aspects. It offers an immersive and vast open-world single-player experience.

Players are given great freedom regarding character customization and interactions with NPCs. These choices help in shaping the overall experience of the game.

Fallout 4 also has the best combat mechanics in the entire series. There is no shortage of things to do in this vast land replete with side quests and easter eggs. This is a welcome addition to the PlayStation Plus library of games as it is a good representation of the series and the post-apocalyptic genre of video games.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far