2020 is coming to a close and the best Fortnite players are looking forward to the new year.

The best of the best when it comes to Fortnite have held their crowns throughout 2020. The year that many want to forget was the year esports really grew. Despite their being no LAN tournaments, a short lack of any actual sports saw esports take the spotlight.

Fortnite was on the receiving end of some of that spotlight. While many believed it would become a "dead game," Fortnite proved otherwise. It continues to grow and deliver high quality competitive play for some of the best in the world.

5 best Fortnite players in the world in 2020

#5 - Zayt

Zayt has been on fire in 2020, especially with his partner Saf. With five total first place finishes this year, it can only get better. The NRG Fortnite player has made a solid splash, but now it's up to him to make some waves going into 2021. Hopefully Fortnite has some incredible competitions planned.

#4 - Benjyfishy

Benjyfishy is another NRG Fortnite player, this time from Europe. He makes a lot of top player lists because of how consistently he performs. The young player has taken Fortnite by storm and, honestly, could be considered a veteran even at his age. 2020 saw Benjyfishy continue to rise and 2021 will not see him slow down.

#3 - Mongraal

Mongraal is another European Fortnite player and a member of FaZe Clan. He is an aggressive player with incredible reflexes. He has been competing professionally for a long time even though he is just 16. His most prominent victory of 2020 saw his Trios team take first place in the FNCS Grand Finals. If LAN competition returns, he could very well take home a handful of first place finishes.

#2 - Aqua

Things have slowed down in the last portion of 2020 for Aqua, but he spent the first half of the year on a dominant streak. 2021 will hopefully see the return of in-person competitions. If there is one player who has shown he is ready for the return of LAN tournaments, its Aqua. He ends 2020 as one of the brightest Fortnite players of the year.

#1 - Bugha

There is only one Fortnite player that could top a list of the best. Bugha still plays Fortnite at the high level he is known for. As the current, and only, Fortnite World Cup Solos Champion, he'll remain the best until someone proves otherwise.

2021 may just see the Fortnite World Cup return, even if Epic Games has said otherwise. Bugha will be the best player in the world until another player is crowned World Cup Champion.