5 best Fortnite wraps

As Fortnite grows, new ways to enjoy the game come along. Fortnite continually adds new skins, gliders and weapons. Eventually, vehicles and other forms of mobility have been added to the game. Fortnite kept changing and evolving, looking cooler and cooler as time went on.

In Season 7, wraps were added to the battle royale. Wraps are a cosmetic item gained in Fortnite that changes the appearances of weapons and vehicles. Some of them are downright hideous, but the majority of them are just plain neat.

Top 5 coolest Fortnite wraps

#5 - Contrast

Contrast is one of the many animated wraps that can change how a weapon or vehicle looks in Fortnite. The majority of the wrap is black, with the tip of it getting a swirling white section. The white section moves along the length of the gun before disappearing into the straight black colour. View the video below to see how it looks. It is absolutely hypnotising.

[Wrap]

CONTRAST

[Rarity]

RARE

[Item Shop Price]

500 V-Bucks



Check out the latest Fortnite news at https://t.co/Nv1zhHgGJi #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2JbMrzH8Cu — Fortnite Game Guide@GameWith (@GameWith_fn_EN) June 28, 2019

#4 – Magma

The Magma skin makes it look as if your weapon or vehicle is slowly being overcome with lava. The effect of this skin is nearly the same as Fortnite's Contrast wrap. A fiery hot orange overtakes the top of the gun and slithers its way down. As it disappears, though, the regular gun skin continues to move in ripples. That makes it look as if the gun is about to melt.

Advertisement

[Wrap]

MAGMA

[Rarity]

EPIC

[Item Shop Price]

700 V-Bucks



Check out the latest Fortnite news at https://t.co/Nv1zhHgGJi #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/WE09Wdd5xT — Fortnite Game Guide@GameWith (@GameWith_fn_EN) July 15, 2019

#3 – Prismatic Edge

Prismatic Edge is one of the more beautiful weapon wraps in Fortnite. The skin has a moving set of colours that just feel good to look at. Intermittent greens, blues and purples cover the weapon and vehicle. This is one of those wraps that could end up distracting you or the enemy during a battle. Hopefully, it's the enemy so you can get the easy elimination!

[Wrap]

PRISMATIC EDGE

[How to Get]

ITEM SHOP [500 V-Bucks]



Check out the latest Fortnite news at https://t.co/Nv1zhHgGJi #Fortnite #FortniteClips pic.twitter.com/TFpAKTBOZg — Fortnite Game Guide@GameWith (@GameWith_fn_EN) September 24, 2019

#2 - Constellation

Fortnite's Constellation wrap is much different in terms of animation than others. The constellations on the wrap do move about, but this is affected as well by the way the player is facing. If the weapon or vehicle is turning, the view of the constellations change. It is as if players are looking into the night sky directly.

#1 - Disco

Fortnite is known for its dance moves. Emotes and dancing have been a huge part of the battle royale. So much so that disco dance floors were included in challenges, and the Boogie Bomb remains one of the more fun aspects of the entire game. The Disco wrap is, hands down, the coolest in Fortnite. It turns the weapon or vehicle into a disco ball. That just oozes coolness.