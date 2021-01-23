5 best Free Fire character combinations without DJ Alok in 2021

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre and is mostly known for its unique in-game features. One such feature is the availability of characters that aid players on the ground with their abilities.

In Free Fire, a player can merge the abilities of characters by buying skill slots. There are over 30 playable characters with differing abilities. However, not every player has DJ Alok in their loadout.

Note: Character combinations are entirely subjective and heavily influenced by the perception, skills, and playing style of users. This article reflects the personal view of the author.

Five best Free Fire character combos in 2021

#1 - Caroline + Kelly + Andrew + Miguel

When playing solo in short-range fights, the player needs to be fast with moderate weapons. Caroline's Agility comes into play here. It improves speed while carrying a shotgun, which makes a big difference.

This player may also require safety, such as Andrew's ability Armor Expert, which eliminates the lack of vest durability. Kelly's can provide pace while sprinting, and Miguel can regain energy when scoring kills.

#2 - K + Kelly + Misha + Notora

K's skill Master Of All eliminates damage to the player in the blue zone. This is helpful at the beginning of the game, making it easier for the player to loot longer. This mix is ideal for players who want competitive solo gameplay, which consists of more movement than combat.

A vehicle is required for this. Kelly's pace is a great benefit when a player is hunting for a car. Misha's Afterburner, which improves the driving pace and decreases damage within the vehicle, coupled with Notora's Racer's Blessing that restores HP when in the car, is important for survival.

#3 - Laura + Moco + Kelly + K

Moco in Free Fire

This character mix is crucial since it blends four distinct skills in Free Fire. Laura's Sharp Shooter skill will improve precision when being scoped in. Moco's Hacker's eye will tag enemies that she shots to reveal their position, and Kelly's Dash will provide the required speed boost.

All of this, combined with K's EP restoration ability, makes this a perfect mix for short-range tactical players.

#4 - Paloma + Hayato + Kelly + K

Paloma in Free Fire

Paloma's arms-dealing ability carries AR ammunition without taking up space. Hayato's Bushido helps increase armor penetration, and is a good mix for mid-to long-range players that like to take shots at the opponent from long range.

Kelly is, perhaps, one of the essentials to this combo. Her Dash abilities with K's EP regeneration and recovery can be useful when the player needs to battle enemies up close.

#5 - Kelly + Joseph + Hayato + K

K in Free Fire

This mix is ideal for players who use a short-range gameplay tactic. Kelly's Dash abilities increases sprinting pace. Joseph's Nutty Movement ability increases movement speed by 10% for a second when attacked.

K's ability to replenish health and EP allows him to defend himself and attack at the same time. Hayato's capacity Bushido is used for reducing damage as it enhances the penetration of the armor as HP is reduced.

