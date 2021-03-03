5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire has always been the most popular arcade mode, and players often find it difficult to choose the best characters for it.

Free Fire offers a wide range of characters that possess special abilities, and this article lists the five best ones that are well-suited for the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular ranking or order. It solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode in March 2021

#1 - DJ Alok

Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is most-suited for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode and can be maximized up to level 6 using character fragments.

The max level allows the player to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K has a unique ability in Free Fire called Master of All. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. The ability comes with two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: K can increase the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.

Psychology mode: K can recover 2 EP every two seconds automatically up to 150 EP.

Also, there is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes.

K is one of the most beneficial characters in this mode as he can offer continuous HP by slowly regenerating EP using his ability.

#3 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has an ability called Sustained Raids, which restores 25 HP instantly with every kill through an SMG or a shotgun. The ability also has a very brief cooldown period of five seconds.

As the character levels up, his ability is also enhanced. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored for every kill. This character is a great choice for aggressive players as it allows them to gain HPs for every kill.

#4 - Hayato

Free Fire's description states that Hayato is a legendary samurai who has a passive ability called Bushido.

After equipping the character, the player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% with every 10% decrease in maximum HP.

Once leveled up to 6, the armor penetration increases by 10%, with every 10% reduction in maximum HP. This is a great ability to have during short and intense fights in the Clash Squad mode.

#5 - Antonio

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability in Free Fire called Gangster's Spirit. His default level ability allows him to receive 10 extra HP once the round begins. After leveling up the character to its max level (level 6), Antonio receives 35 additional HP when the round starts.

Hence, Antonio starts off each round with extra HP, which offers him an upper hand over his enemies early in the game.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion, and what may be the best for someone cannot be the same for others.