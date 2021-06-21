5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for easy Booyah

Chrono is among the best characters in Garena Free Fire. He boasts an incredible ability named “Time Turner,” which creates a force field blocking damage from enemies for a specific duration of time. Moreover, the movement speed of players also increases.

Similar to characters in-game, pets have unique skills and aren’t just companions to players. Having the appropriate pet can aid users to a great extent, increasing their chances of getting the Booyah!

This article lists the best pets that users can pair with Chrono in Garena Free Fire.

Best Free Fire pets to pair with Chrono for getting Booyah

1) Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the perfect match for Chrono due to its Stay Chill ability. It can reduce the cooldown time of the equipped active power by 6% at the base level. The skill increases to 15% at the maximum level.

This helps users reduce the massive cooldown time present on Chrono’s ability, making it more viable on the battlefield.

2) Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Skill: Panda’s Blessings

Detective Panda is the next pet on this list, and it has an ability that offers players 4 HP after killing an opponent at level 1. When it is at level 3 (maximum), the amount of HP gained becomes 10.

Players will benefit massively from the additional HP that they receive with every frag while using Chrono, aiding them to get the Booyah.

3) Falco

Falco in Free Fire

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is another incredible pet that players can use with Chrono. The gliding speed when skydiving increases by 15%, whereas the diving rate after the parachute opens rises by 25% using his ability, Skyline Spree.

As soon as the skill reaches level 3, these percentages will rise to 45% and 50%, respectively. These effects apply to the entire team, helping players land quicker when compared to their enemies.

4) Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Skill: Double Blubber

During the use of a Treatment Gun or a Medkit, Ottero’s skill, Double Blubber, will restore a given amount of EP. The proportion of EP gained is 35% at the base level and surges to 65% at the highest level.

Over time, equal conversion of EP to HP occurs.

5) Dreki

Dreki in Free Fire

Skill: Dragon Glare

Dreki is the final option on this list of the best pets to pair with Chrono. Dragon Glare spots a foe using Medkits in a 10m radius, and it lasts for three seconds.

Meanwhile, at the max level of the pet, users can spot four foes within 30m, and the skill lasts 5 seconds.

Note: All pets on the list can be acquired for 699 diamonds via the in-game store.

