5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Elite Hayato in April 2021

Garena Free Fire hosts a range of characters in the game, and Elite Hayato is the awakened or upgraded version of Hayato, a popular character best known for the Clash Squad mode.

However, Elite Hayato is not unlocked at the default stage or upon purchasing. Players have to upgrade him individually to get his awakened version. This iteration already has the boosted abilities of Hayato, but the pets can aid Elite Hayato, aka Hayato Firebrand, with some additional skills.

These pets have various abilities to dispense on the ground, and this article will discuss and list down the best pets that players can pair with Elite Hayato for the best output in Free Fire.

What are the best Free Fire pets to pair with Elite Hayato for the Clash Squad mode?

#1 - Detective Panda

Hayato is a popular choice among aggressive players, but Elite Hayato's skill is more inclined towards defensive play. This is where Panda's abilities can efficiently complement Hayato.

Panda's Blessings is the skill of this pet, and when players kill an opponent, they gain 4 HP. As a result, Panda instantly restores Hayato's HP after each kill. When Detective Panda is maxed out, users can gain 10 HP for every kill (pet level 3).

Advertisement

#2 - Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor's skill is Smooth Gloo, and when players don't have any gloo wall grenades, it can generate one every 2 minutes in its primary stage.

If players have less than two gloo wall grenades at skill level 3, Mr. Waggor will summon one. It will help Elite Hayato by providing him with enough gloo walls during emergencies when he needs shelter.

#3 - Rockie

Advertisement

Elite Hayato has a skill called 'Art of Blades .' Hence, Rockie can be very efficient in reducing this active ability's cooldown time of 50 seconds. Its power is called Stay Chill, and it can reduce Elite Hayato's activated skill's regular cooldown time by 6%.

Elite Hayato will have decreased active cooldown time by 15% if Rockie is maximized to pet level 7.

Also read: Top 3 tips for choosing best landing spot in Free Fire for rank push

#4 - Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero has the Double Blubber skill that requires a treatment gun or a medkit to restore EP for players. The recovered EP represents 35% of the gained HP. The sum of converted EPs rises to 65% at Ottero's highest pet level 7 and skill level 3.

This ability is helpful for Elite Hayato during times when he needs an immediate supply of EPs during fights.

#5 - Spirit Fox

Spirit Fox in Free Fire

Advertisement

When players use a health pack, Spirit Fox's skill, Well Fed, can restore an additional 4 HP at level 1.

When Spirit Fox reaches level 7, it can use a health kit to restore an additional 10 HP. This increases Elite Hayato's HP, while his core ability helps him to withstand damage from enemies.

Disclaimer: Choosing a pet to pair with a Free Fire character ultimately depends on the player's playing style and priorities. This list only reflects the author's opinion.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?