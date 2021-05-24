5 best Free Fire pets to pair with Skyler for rank push

Characters and pets are two significant features of Garena Free Fire due to the abilities they possess. Both play a crucial role on the battlefield and help players to stand victorious and acquire the Booyah!

There are separate rank systems for the two primary game modes in the title, Battle Royale and Clash Squad, where players aim to push their ranks and reach the higher tiers.

Skyler, one of the most preferred characters in-game, was added to Free Fire with the OB26 update. He is the persona of the Vietnamese star Sơn Tùng M-TP.

Listed below are the five best pets that users can pair with Skyler.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Free Fire OB27 redeem codes: List of all redeem codes released in May 2021, including for the Indian region

The ideal pets to pair with Skyler in Free Fire

1) Rockie

Skill: Stay Chill

Rockie is the most powerful pet to have with characters that possess active abilities. His skill reduces the cooldown time of the character's active ability by 6% at level 1. The percentage increases to 15 at the maximum level.

Therefore, the reduction of cooldown time on using Skyler's ability could incredibly help players to get the victory.

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Skill: Smooth Gloo

When players do not have any Gloo Wall, the pet's ability will produce 1 Gloo Wall every 120 seconds. And this improves with a rise in the level. In pet level 7, when players have less than 2 Gloo Walls, Mr. Waggor can produce 1 Gloo Wall grenade every 100 seconds.

With Skyler's ability, every Gloo Wall that the users deploy leads to increased HP recovery. Therefore, the Smooth Gloo skill of Mr. Waggor makes it a pretty good option to pair with the character.

Also read: Romeo Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021

3) Falco

Skill: Skyline Spree

Falco is another brilliant pet for players to have. The pet's ability increases the gliding speed upon skydive and diving speed after the parachute opens by 15% and 25%, respectively. These two effects increase by 45% and 50% at skill level 3. This also applies to the entire team, helping players land quickly in ranked matches.

4) Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Skill: Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda possesses a skill called Panda's Blessings, which provides players 4 HP with each kill. This increases to 10 HP as the pet's level is raised to the max. Also, the extra health that users attain per frag could aid them during crucial moments.

Also read: SWAM's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

5) Beaston

Beaston in Free Fire

Skill: Helping Hand

Beaston has an ability called Helping Hand, which increases the throwing distance of the Grenade, Gloo Wall, Flashbang, and Smoke Grenade by 10%. The same is converted to 30% at the maximum level of the skill (3).

The increased distance of using the utilities, including the Gloo Wall, makes Beaston another viable option in Free Fire.

(Users can purchase all the pets mentioned in the list for a price of 699 diamonds from the in-game store)

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, total subscribers, and more in May 2021