5 best Frenzy incantations to get in Elden Ring before Shadow of the Erdtree

The Frenzy incantations are pretty potent in Elden Ring, which is why they should be a sensible choice in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC too. These spells come from the Three Fingers and embody chaos and Madness. You need Faith to use the Frenzy incantations, and you have access to five different incantations, each with their own unique possibilities.

So, if you want to hop into the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and are looking for the best Frenzy incantations you can get in Elden Ring before that, keep on reading.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Elden Ring Frenzy incantations that will work wonders in Shadow of the Erdtree

1) Frenzied Burst

Frenzied Burst incarincantation. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Frenzied Burst is arguably the best Frenzy incantation in Elden Ring, and it will certainly be a viable choice to use in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC as well. Its FP cost is low and it can serve as an effective sniping shot. It inflicts substantial damage despite its low cost; it also has an unbelievable range with a quick projectile.

Moreover, the Frenzied Burst casts Madness on the opponents, which can further hurt them. It also adds a small amount of Madness to you, but it's quite small. All you have to do is refrain from going into an incantation-spamming frenzy. You need to fully charge it from a long distance to use it effectively. It's also a great choice for PvP.

FP Cost 24 Slots required 1 Intelligence level required 0 Faith level required 22 Arcane level required 0

2) Unendurable Frenzy

Unendurable Frenzy. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Unendurable Frenzy spell is one of the most effective choices for a Frenzy incantation that would effectively burn down the bosses' health. When initiating this spell, your character engulfs himself in a Frenzied flame, which he then unleashes as multiple flaming streaks emanating in haphazard directions before him; each streak causes damage and induces Frenzy.

Unendurable Frenzy can be controlled with mana consumption (FP) continuously until the mana is gone. After the mana depletion, a last Frenzy burst from your character will be produced, shooting streaks all around you.

FP Cost 42 Slots required 1 Intelligence level required 0 Faith level required 31 Arcane level required 0

3) Howl of Shabriri

Howl of Shabriri. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Howl of Shabriri is a great AoE incantation that raises enemies' Madness bars. Although its output of damage is not that high, it creates a buff that allows you to deal 25% extra damage for 40 seconds, but also causes you to receive 30% more damage during this time.

When struck, the Howl of Shabriri startles foes upon impact and deals damage. The scream (Howl of Shabriri) lures other nearby enemies to also strike at you. Notably, if you're going to use this incantation in Shadow of the Erdtree, ensure that you are dodging most enemy attacks.

FP Cost 21 Slots required 1 Intelligence level required 0 Faith level required 33 Arcane level required 0

4) The Flame of Frenzy

The Flame of Frenzy. (Image via FromSoftware)

Charging the Flame of Frenzy is essential to unleashing its full potential, as each projectile can independently target the same enemy, thus making it highly effective against large foes. Although slow and inducing high levels of Madness within yourself upon use, it guarantees a powerful blow upon impact.

The damage dealt by the Flame of Frenzy is not only substantial but also likely to stance-break your opponent, adding another advantage to your side when using this ability. Additionally, you can get this incantation relatively fast in Elden Ring. Hence, using this in Shadow of the Erdtree won't be a struggle.

FP Cost 16 Slots required 1 Intelligence level required 0 Faith level required 16 Arcane level required 0

5) Inescapable Frenzy

Inescapable Frenzy. (Image via FromSoftware)

The Inescapable Frenzy is a Madness-based move where you must first power up the attack and then seize hold of an enemy directly within your reach. While clasped in your grip, they will suffer tremendous Frenzy-inflicted harm.

Unfortunately, the Inescapable Frenzy can only be used against human opponents, which encompasses tainted NPCs, non-playable character invaders, and all player characters during PvP. Furthermore, even if you're up against a human character in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, the grab attack will be quite difficult to cast.

FP Cost 32 Slots required 1 Intelligence level required 0 Faith level required 21 Arcane level required 0

This concludes our list of the best Frenzy incantations you can get in Elden Ring to use in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

