5 best game bundles to check out from the ongoing Steam Spring Sale (March 2023)

The Steam Spring Sale is here and it brings along many discounted games from various genres. Players can take away multiple games as part of a bundle as this is the ideal time to do so. The Steam Spring Sale lasts until 10.00 am Pacific Time (PT)/ 10.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 23, 2023.

Bundles are ideal for players who have skipped some franchises or a set of games in the past and wish to delve into them without taking a major hit to their budget. Steam's Spring Sale has some great bundles of recent and classic games, thereby making it lucrative for a wide demographic of players.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Valve Complete Pack, Assassin’s Creed, and three other great bundles to buy in the Steam Spring Sale

1) Valve Complete Pack (293 Rs./ $6.09)

The Valve Complete Pack is worth the price since it consists of a slew of Valve games like Counter-Strike: Condition Zero, Half-Life, Half-Life 2, Left 4 Dead 1 and 2, Portal 1 and 2, Dota 2, and more.

Players who missed out on these classics in the past must buy this pack and delve into these games that are considered iconic and have impacted the ones they play today. The added advantage of this complete package is the varied genres one can immerse themselves in, ranging from sci-fi in Half-Life to the tactical shooter, Counter-Strike. They can also slay some zombies in Left 4 Dead 1 and 2.

2) Assassin’s Creed Bundle (5510 Rs./ $116.44)

The asking price of this bundle may seem high at face value, but it contains all the major Assasins’ Creed games like Rogue, Syndicate, Black Flag, Origins, Odyssey, Valhalla, and more. Each of these games has competent storylines and is an ideal purchase for players new to the franchise.

Pirate game fans can play as Edward Kenway in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag. Those new to the series can start by playing Assassin’s Creed: Origins and step into the shoes of Bayek to explore the sandy deserts of Egypt and learn how the order of Assassins was formed.

3) Metro Saga Bundle (358 Rs./ $13.87)

Fans of the post-apocalyptic settings must check out Steam's Metro Saga Bundle, which offers Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, Metro Exodus, and its expansion packs. The Metro games ooze with atmosphere and have great story elements intertwined with sci-fi aspects.

Players can experience the entire saga all at once by purchasing this bundle and immersing themselves in exploring a variety of decrepit locations ranging from the dark tunnels of metro stations to the radiation-filled open areas of Moscow. The Metro Series is a First Person shooter with great emphasis on story and combating mutated creatures.

4) Far Cry Bundle (2378 Rs./ $42.23)

Players inclined to explore vast open worlds and drive around in a scenic sandbox with competent stories and unique villains must check out the Far Cry Bundle on Steam. It comes with games including Far Cry 1, Far Cry 5, and its spin-offs Far Cry: Blood Dragon and Far Cry: Primal.

Each iteration of this First Person Shooter consists of a vibrant open world to explore, animals to hunt, outposts to liberate, and a sizeable story campaign that will keep lore enthusiasts busy for a long time. Furthermore, every game has a memorable villain like Vaas, Pagan Min, Joseph Seed, and more.

5) Hunt: Showdown + Dying Light 2 Bundle (1888 Rs./ $41.38)

Players inclined to slay some monsters and explore a detailed open world with zombies should opt for Hunt: Showdown + Dying Light 2 Bundle on Steam. Hunt: Showdown is a unique blend of First Person PvP and PvE games with bounty-hunting elements. Players can choose from a variety of playable characters called Hunters and one can wield weapons like Rifles, Shotguns, Crossbows, and more.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is the sequel to the popular zombie survival game Dying Light. It features a unique day and night cycle which affects the strengths of the zombies in the game. Players venturing out at night will have to face ferocious enemies with enhanced strengths but can reap better rewards while doing so. One can play the game solo or tag along with two to four other friends in a co-op.

Apart from these bundles, the Steam Spring Sale also offers individual games at discounted prices that gamers can immerse themselves in and enjoy.

