With their rise in popularity during the PS3/360 era, zombie games have become a mainstream staple of the gaming industry. Be it the fast-moving lethal undead from Valve's Left 4 Dead series or the slower animated corpses from The Waking Dead. The genre continues to be popular to this day, with modern games evolving in many ways to enhance the formula.

With that said, let’s take a look at some great zombie games that are still worth revisiting. Especially those that pit players against hordes of zombies at once.

Tackle hundreds of zombies at once in Sunset Overdrive, Days Gone, and more games

1) Dead Rising 2: Off The Record

Released back in 2011 as an alternate retelling of the original Dead Rising 2, Off The Record puts players back in the shoes of the original game's protagonist Frank West. Armed with his iconic camera, he visits the casino town of Fortune City to revive his photojournalism career.

With a few improvements to the core experience, Capcom Vancouver allows players to explore various areas teeming with zombies and utilize various everyday items as weapons. It's unabashedly over-the-top, featuring a decent-sized and dense open world with survivors to save and unique bosses to fight.

Dead Rising 2: Off The Record is available on PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, XB1, and PC.

2) Sunset Overdrive

One of the most unique open-world games of the last generation, Sunset Overdrive tells a unique post-apocalyptic tale from Insomniac Games. As an ex-Fizzco employee, players explore the vibrant Sunset City thanks to a robust traversal system to jump and glide across the concrete jungle.

With swarms of mutated humans overrunning as a result of a toxic drink, utilize unique weapons to take them down and save the city all while ensuring the hordes of OD do not catch up to your parkour antics.

Sunset Overdrive is available on XB1 and PC.

3) Days Gone

2019's Days Gone from Sony introduced the first survival horror experience from Sony's Bend Studio. As Deacon St. John, players embark on a narrative-heavy journey to find his wife Sarah.

To do this, he must brave post-apocalyptic Oregon on his trusty bike while avoiding the undead known as Freakers. In addition to the upkeep of the bike and other survival management aspects, players will also have to contend with massive swarms of Freakers that can be encountered in the open world.

The absolute highlight of the Days Gone experience is that this mechanic is bound to instill terror in players unfortunate enough to find themselves on the receiving end.

Days Gone is available on PS4 and PC.

4) World War Z

A four-player co-op shooter from Saber Interactive, World War Z is based in the same universe as its namesake 2013 film. Pick your class and fend off massive hordes of zombies across maps based on different parts of the world. Each map also features different objectives for progression. With the potential of up to 1000 zombies appearing on screen at once, players will have to strategize at every turn to avoid getting overtaken.

World War Z is available on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

5) Death Road to Canada

Death Road to Canada is a 2016 rogue-like game from developers Rocketcat Games and Madgarden. Starting off in a zombie-infested USA, players must undertake a perilous journey to reach the neighboring country of Canada.

The core game lasts for two in-game weeks, but each run will be different thanks to varying party members, different skills, varied set pieces, and so on. Make difficult choices, scavenge for resources and survive massive hordes using your wits and weapons.

Death Road to Canada is available on PS4, XB1, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

