How to create Capcom ID for Street Fighter 6 and other games

Street Fighter 6's recent closed beta recently gave fans a glimpse of what's to come from Capcom's upcoming fighting game entry. Curiously, one of the few requirements for the closed beta test was a Capcom ID. This unified account allows players to sign in to various games and services from the publisher.

This makes sense, given that Street Fighter 6 will have a heavy multiplayer focus. Upcoming games may also require a login, which could even provide goodies.

Steps you can follow to create a Capcom ID

We'll have a playable demo where you can play Ken, Juri, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, and Jamie. See you there! Street Fighter 6 is coming to #TwitchCon in San Diego from October 7-9!

Step 1: Visit the Capcom ID registration page.

Step 2: Sign up for the ID by entering your email and enter a password.

Step 3: This should send a verification email to your mail ID. Open the email and click the verification link to proceed.

Step 4: Once the mail and password have been set up, it is now time to enter account details. These include Nickname, Country/Region, Date of Birth, and Gender categories.

Step 5: Click Continue. Doing this will take you to the Review Information page. Here, you will see the information you have entered and will be given the option to re-edit these details.

Step 6: After checking that everything is correct, click on Confirm. This wraps up the sign-up process.

You will be taken to the Account Page. Here, you can manage the options under the following categories:

Account Information: Consists of the information entered during sign-up.

Personal Information: Same as above.

Manage Online Newsletters: You may choose to subscribe to email newsletters about upcoming games, events, and promotions from the publisher.

External Account Links: You may link your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Steam, and Stadia accounts to your Capcom ID for easy sign-in purposes.

Manage Redeem Codes: You may avail of various goodies in games, purchases, or DLC by entering associated codes.

Two-factor Authentication: Requires an authentication code when logging in, protecting against unauthorized access to your account. Setting up two-factor authentication requires the use of a smartphone or tablet.

Delete Capcom ID: This erases all information registered with your Capcom ID. Note that deleted accounts cannot be restored.

You can also edit your Permissions and Friend Lists via the respective pages. The former allows adjusting permissions and privacy options for Friend Lists, Matchmaking, and Online Status visibility. The latter keeps track of all added Friends, as well as Sent and Received requests.

What other games does Capcom have lined up in the future besides Street Fighter 6?

Listed below are some of the most hyped releases from Capcom that are yet to arrive:

1) Exoprimal

Introducing @Exoprimal, a new co-op action game with a competitive edge! Two teams of five players in powered armor battle hordes of dinosaurs, but only one team will survive. #Exoprimal

A new third-person co-op shooter, Exoprimal puts players in high-tech exosuits and pits them against a dinosaur outbreak in the year 2040.

Are you ready to survive the dangerous hordes of vicious reptiles in five-player shooter action? The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XSX|S in 2023.

2) Pragmata

Little is known about Pragamata except for the fact that it is set in a sci-fi, dystopian future.

The developers have promised that the game "will present players with a profound story and setting, as cutting-edge visuals take full advantage of next-generation platform features."

Pragamata is coming to PC, PS5, and XSX|S in 2023.

3) Resident Evil 4 Remake

The GameCube survival-horror classic is reborn as Resident Evil 4 Remake reimagines the beloved title for a new audience.

Relive the terror with new mechanics and visuals as Leon S Kennedy risks his life to save the government's daughter from a mysterious cult in a quaint Spanish village.

The game will be available on PS4, PS5, XSX|S, and PC in 2023.

