How to earn 1.5x rewards by playing Payphone Hits in GTA Online this week? (March 2-8, 2023)

Every Thursday, GTA Online is updated with weekly content for players to improve their gameplay experience. The developers at Rockstar Games have released fresh material this week, wherein gamers will be able to earn 1.5x rewards in Payphone Hits missions.

These can be a good boost for amateurs to start earning money in GTA Online and generally experience how assassinations have been carried out in Grand Theft Auto games. With the 1.5x multiplier on GTA$ and RP, they should capitalize on this opportunity as much as possible.

This how-to guide breaks down how players can generate 1.5x cash and RP in the following week in the Payphone Hits missions.

GTA Online guide: What are Payphone Hits missions and how to access and complete them

Payphone Hits missions are assassination scenarios where players receive calls at payphones located all around Los Santos and Blaine County. These were released as part of The Contract DLC in Grand Theft Auto Online.

For players to access these mission types, they need to complete their third Security Contract, after which they will receive a phone call from Franklin Clinton. He will say that he is running insider-trading assassinations in the city and that the players can perform them, just like he used to for Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode.

These mission types can be triggered by two things:

Players can call Franklin directly for such missions

A random payphone rings around the players, so they can choose to answer it

Mission scenario

Since these are assassination-type missions, players are required to kill a target under a time limit, generally 15 minutes. Once the job is done, they will receive a minimum fee of $15,000 and around 900 RP.

However, if they are able to assassinate the target in a specific bonus way, they will get an extra bonus fee of $75,000, making it a large $85,000 fee.

Players should know that if they do not perform the kill in the required manner, it could trigger a 3-star wanted level that they would need to evade, or they would need to kill incoming enemy reinforcements before the time limit expires.

After every Payphone Hits completion, a 20-minute cooldown will be generated after which they can do another mission.

Some Payphone Hits scenarios in GTA Online

There are various types of Payphone Hits missions available in GTA Online and different scenarios require different manner of killing.

1) The CEO

In this scenario, the target is filming a reality TV show on a construction site. The bonus method requires players to kill them in a way that makes it look like an industrial accident.

2) The Cofounder

This requires players to assassinate the target who is with a hooker in a motel and needs to be killed before he escapes away with his Mariachi Tornado. The bonus method requires them to destroy his car while he's inside it.

3) The Judge

This moving target will be driving around in his Annis Euros. Players can perform the bonus method by doing a drive-by, intimidating via a Police Cruiser, or via truck cab destruction.

4) The Tech Entrepreneur

This hitjob is just like the Hotel Assassination scenario, where players need to kill the target in a hotel. The bonus method requires them to make use of a Taxi.

There are more assassination scenarios in the game that test the players' ability to perform the job strategically and as quickly as possible.

Tez2 @TezFunz2

No new vehicle



2x GTA$ & RP

- Security Contracts

- Dr. Dre's VIP Contract / The Data Leaks ($2,000,000)



1.5x GTA$ & RP

- Payphone Hits



Log in unlock:

- White WCC DJ Pooh Tee

The latest weekly content can be game-changing for beginners as well as established GTA Online players. These easy missions that don't take more than 5-10 minutes to complete and can be performed multiple times, and gamers can expect to earn a lot of money in a single game session.

For this week, they will be able to earn up to $170,000 and around 1800 RP for every successful Payphone Hits mission. Dedicated players will be able to score tens of millions of dollars in a week.

