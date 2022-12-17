5 best game discounts from Nintendo eShop's ongoing Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale

The holiday season is here and publisher Nintendo has a lot to offer fans in terms of discounts.

One such example is the ongoing Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale in the Nintendo eShop, which is offering amazing deals on some of the best games ever made. These range from indie to major AAA titles for the Nintendo Switch so that everyone's tastes are covered.

However, it will be coming to an end soon as the final date is December 18, 2022, at 11.59 PM PT. There are offers ranging from 20% to a whopping 85% off, so players should make haste and avail them before time runs out.

5 of the best discounts players will ever see on Nintendo Switch titles

5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition (50% off)

One of the most renowned RPGs of all time, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim went portable for the first time on the Nintendo Switch. As the prophesized Dragonborn, you have to save the region of Skyrim from impending doom in the form of dragons.

Create your custom character and explore the nooks and crannies of the vast open world. Experience its handcrafted events as you fight, talk, and sneak your way through side missions and discover powerful loot and treasures.

The Anniversary Edition includes some Creation Club mod content as well as all the DLCs - including Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. It is available for $34.99.

4) Ori and the Will of the Wisps (66% off)

Moon Studios scored a jackpot yet again with their 2020 sequel to the original Ori title. In Will of the Wisps, navigate beautiful and tough Metroidvania levels in a brand new adventure. Set in the new region of Niwen, Ori must reunite with the baby owl Ku and face new threats.

With a more melee-oriented focus than its predecessor, this latest experience from the team offers some of the most polished combat to grace a 2D sidescroller. Coming in with eye-catchy visuals, all operating at a blistering 60 FPS frame rate, this is an experience not to be missed. It is on sale for $10.19.

3) DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition (75% off)

Arguably one of the best FPS games ever made, DOOM Eternal is one of the many "impossible ports" on Nintendo Switch. You step back into the shoes of the Doomslayer as he goes on a crusade against the Hellish forces that have invaded Earth.

With more traversal options than its 2016 predecessor and new abilities and weapons at your disposal, the combat is elevated to cathartic, zen-like levels as they shoot and slice their way through demonic hordes.

The Deluxe Edition includes both DLC campaigns: The Ancient Gods - Part One and The Ancient Gods - Part Two. Additionally, you will also recieve the Demonic Slayer Skin and Classic Weapon Sound Pack. At a price of $22.49, this is a no-brainer purchase.

2) Bastion (80% off)

The debut offering from indie studio Supergiant Games, Bastion is an isometric action-RPG first released back in 2011. As The Kid, you will set out to save the world after the deadly Calamity shattered it into pieces. Tasked with picecing together a final Bastion, there are various narrative and action-driven set pieces to fight your way through.

You will progressively unlock new and varied weapons, each catering to a different playstyle against challenging foes. The story is beautifully told as well, with impeccable voiceovers and the celshaded presentation carrying the experience to new heights. It is an absolute steal for a mere $3.

1) DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Edition (85% off)

One of ArcSystem Works' best works yet, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ is also one of the best video game adaptations of the iconic Shonen manga series. With this game, you will engage in 2.5D tag-team fights against various characters across the Dragon Ball universe.

These range from Goku, Vegeta, and Broly to Cell, Android 21, Beerus, and more. The battles are fast-paced and are presented in a celshaded artstyle that flawlessly mimics the 2D art of the anime.

The FighterZ Edition for the Nintendo Switch includes the FighterZ Pass that adds eight extra characters to the game's roster. At just $14.24, it's a must-buy that will keep you hooked with its story and online modes. Those who already own the base game can buy the FighterZ Pass separately for $8 thanks to the 60% off discount.

All of these titles are heavy-hitters that are worthy of a spot in every Nintendo Switch owner's library. Other games on sale include Celeste (75%), Shin Megami Tensei V (50% off), Hades (50% off), Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition (40%), and more.

