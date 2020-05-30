5 best games in India that can run on Lenovo Ideapad s145

Spec Ops: The Line (picture credits: Microsoft Store)

The Lenovo Ideapad s145 might just be the most popular laptop in India currently, ranking on top of the Amazon Bestsellers list. While it isn't the most powerful of laptops, very few other laptops can match it in it's price range.

The Lenovo Ideapad s145 might not be able to run the latest games at low settings, but there are plenty of games from the recent past that can run on the Ideapad s145.

The laptop has an AMD A6 processor with integrated graphics with the Radeon R4, and 4 GB RAM, making it a decent buy, considering its price range. It is decent enough to run some great games from the past.

Note: The settings on these games should be between Low to Medium to maintain a decent frame rate.

5 of the Best PC Games That Can Run on Lenovo Ideapad s145

5) Dark Souls

A successor the famous Demon Souls franchise, FromSoftware's insanely popular Dark Souls franchise began with this masterpiece in 2011. While the game's famous difficulty might be intimidating at first, the game is fair and you will eventually learn how to get better.

The game encourages you to try multiple times until you get it right, making it frustrating but it is eventually extremely rewarding. The game is a masterpiece in every sense of the word, and you shouldn't pass on it just for its difficulty.

The Lenovo Ideapad is just powerful enough to run this on low to medium graphics preset with an optimal resolution.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 2.6 GHz Dual-Core

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 1 GB (XP), 2 GB (Vista/7)

OS: Windows XP , Windows Vista, Windows 7, or newer

VIDEO CARD: ATI Radeon 4850 or higher, NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or higher

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

4) Bulletstorm

Perhaps one of the most under-appreciated games that came out this last decade, Bulletstorm is relentless and drives home its point of being an "in-your-face" shooter.

A combined effort of People Can Fly and Epic Games (of Fortnite fame), and published by EA, Bulletstorm is truly a one a kind first person shooter that is endlessly fun.

From the opening seconds of the protagonist drunkenly fighting his way through his spaceship, Bulletstorm doesn't let up through its runtime.

Its unique shooter mechanics and unfiltered approach to storytelling leads to some of the craziest moments in gaming, you can pick up this underrated gem for your Lenovo Ideapad s145.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon X2, or equivalent, running at 1.6 GHz or greater

CPU SPEED: Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon X2, or equivalent, running at 1.6 GHz or greater

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), or Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible, 256 MB of VRAM; NVIDIA GeForce 7600 GS, ATI Radeon HD 2400 Pro 256 MB, or greater

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 9 GB

3) Portal 2

Valve has been known to deliver some of the best games available for the PC, but perhaps no other game of theirs is as beloved by the fanbase as Portal 2.

A unique sci-fi shooter that takes you on a unique adventure with the villainous gladOS on your tail. The game will require you to use your brains more than brawn, and is immensely rewarding when you figure out the puzzles.

You can play Portal 2 on your Lenovo Ideapad s145 as it does not require a lot from a PC in terms of hardware capability.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 3.0 GHz P4, Dual Core 2.0 (or higher) or AMD64X2 (or higher)

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows 7 / Vista / XP

VIDEO CARD: Video card must be 128 MB or more and with support for Pixel Shader 2.0b (ATI Radeon X800 or higher / NVIDIA GeForce 7600 or higher / Intel HD Graphics 2000 or higher).

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 128 MB

2) Batman: Arkham City

There can't be enough praise directed toward's Batman: Arkham City, the game surpassed all expectations upon its release and is still one of the best games you can pick up for your PC and the Lenovo Ideapad s145 is a decent enough laptop to run this.

The game is an excellent work of art, with one of the best Batman stories ever told. The combat and exploration of Arkham City is endlessly fun and rewarding, and was awarded multiple "Game of the Year" awards.

The Lenovo Ideapad s145 can run this masterpiece on low to medium settings without much problem.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 4800+

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7

VIDEO CARD: ATI 3850HD 512 MB or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT 512MB or Intel HD Graphics 2000

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

1) Spec Ops: The Line

Spec Ops: The Line is a masterpiece, period. If it is a narrative-driven 3rd person shooter that you're looking for, then Spec Ops: The Line is right up your alley.

The game is a masterful 3rd person shooter that tells the story of Cpt Martin Walker and his squad as they lead a rescue mission in a post apocalyptic Dubai.

The game takes many twists and turns through its solid narrative and leads to what is perhaps the greatest end reveal in any game in history.

Spec Ops: The Line is one of the best PC Games you can play, and the Lenovo Ideapad s145 should have no problem running this great game.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo @ 2Ghz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 equivalent

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 2 GB

OS: Windows XP SP3

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600XT

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

VERTEX SHADER: 2.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

