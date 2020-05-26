GTA: Vice City

Gaming has never been more accessible than it is today and the process of finding great games is far easier than it was a decade ago. Digital online libraries and blogs have simplified it even further as they notify players when new games hit the market.

Meanwhile, gaming hardware have become increasingly powerful these days which means one would have to spend a hefty sum of money to purchase them.

With that in mind, there are several enjoyable games from the past that require little to no purchases on the part of the player. A decent old laptop can easily run these games and a player can still enjoy them in 2020 as they have aged almost perfectly.

List of 5 PC games that require only a 32 MB graphics card

#5 Mafia

Mafia remains one of the most unusually-successful games of all time. Immediately after its release, the developers of the game, Illusion Softworks, realised that they had a winner on their hands. The success of this game was highly unprecedented as it destroyed sales records and was nominated for several Game of The Year awards.

The game follows the extremely enjoyable story of Thomas Angelo, a cabbie turned Mafioso, who must now move up the ranks of the mob and make a name for himself. The story is heartfelt and exhilarating and makes Mafia one of the most narrative-based games of its time.

While it did not take the open world and sandbox approach of games like Grand Theft Auto, it provides a much tighter and linear experience to the player. This makes it one of the best games to play when you only have a 32 MB graphics card.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III 500MHz/ Athlon XP 1600+

RAM: 128 MB

OS: Windows 98, ME, 2000 or XP

VIDEO CARD: 16 MB video card with DirectX 8.1 compatible drivers

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 16 MB

#4 Freedom Fighters

Freedom Fighters is one of those games that were not much of a success upon their release but were good enough for people to remember.

However, a couple of years after its release, Freedom Fighters had cultivated a devoted cult following who were passionate about their love for the game.

The game is not a technical powerhouse but it promises a fun time from start to end. The story is a throwback to the 80s trope of Russians invading the US. The game puts players in control of a leader, Christopher Stone, who must lead the resistance against their Russian oppressors.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Pentium III or Athlon equivalent

CPU SPEED: 733 MHz

RAM: 128 MB

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32MB Direct 3D With Hardware T&L capable Video Card with DirectX 8.1 compatible driver (NVIDIA GeForce+ / ATI Radeon+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

#3 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

The neon-drenched, Miami-inspired streets of Vice City proved to be an instant success and some people still claim that Vice City is their favourite open world in any Grand Theft Auto game ever.

The game is a blast of entertainment from the moment your deal goes sideways in Vice City. Players can play as Tommy Vercetti, who slowly rises from his position as a lowly-foot soldier to a full-fledged Scarface-like crime boss in Vice City.

Minimum Requirements:

800 Mhz Intel Pentium III or 800 Mhz AMD Athlon or 1,2 GHz Intel Celeron or 1,2 GHz AMD Duron processor

128 MB of RAM

32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

8X speed CD/DVD drive

Sound Card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers

#2 Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

The Hitman franchise is known to deliver great sandbox-style levels that encourages players to try out different ways to dispatch their targets and complete objectives.

The first game in the series, Codename 47, was a success but it had a few issues that stopped it from becoming one of the best stealth games of all time. The second instalment, Silent Assassin, improved on the foundations laid by the first game and delivered an instant classic.

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: 1 GHz PIII/Athlon or 1.2 GHz Celeron/Duron processor

CPU SPEED: 1 GHz PIII/Athlon or 1.2 GHz Celeron/Duron processor

RAM: 256 MB

OS: Windows 98/ME/2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB

#1 Max Payne 2

One of gaming's most treasured franchises, the Max Payne trilogy is perhaps the most polished and consistent game trilogies of all time. All three games are great to play, with great stories and an endlessly satisfying bullet-time mechanic.

Released to a lukewarm reception by fans of the first game, the sequel garnered great praise from critics and was soon considered a modern masterpiece.

Max Payne 2 is a game worth playing even in 2020 and has one of the best neo-noir stories ever told in the history of games. The game is worth picking up just for its bonus Poets of the Fall song itself.

