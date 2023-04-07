5 best games like Clash Royale for April 2023

Clash Royale is one of the best Supercell games that has hooked many players to the market. Just like other popular titles, numerous mobile video game developers have tried to incorporate the gameplay of this free-to-play RTS phenomenon. If you like the awesome strategy-based tower defense title, here are five of the best games like Clash Royale that you might enjoy playing in April 2023.

Road to Valor: Empire and four other Clash Royale-like games for you (April 2023)

5) Soccer Royale

Soccer Royale is an amazing strategy-based football game that Clash Royale players will most certainly love. Developed by Playshore SL, Soccer Royale is the perfect blend of CR and soccer for those who share an interest in both the RTS game and the sport. Instead of destroying towers, players will have to score goals against their opponents.

The controls are very similar to that of bottle cap soccer. Unlike Clash Royale, players will need to spread out to soccer players instead of soldiers. Use your cards correctly to turn your normal players into special players and slide your fingers on the screen to hit the balls and opponent players to win. Entertaining gameplay with great visuals will make you a fan of the game instantly.

4) Clash of Wizards

The name might sound similar to Clash of Clans, but the game is more akin to Clash Royale. The title developed by Play365 is almost a copy of the latter game.

Just like CR, there are plenty of new arenas and trophy roads. Clash of Wizards also offers Wizard Passes with a lot of chests, just like the Pass Royale of the original title.

There are a lot of cards players can use to demolish the enemy towers and defeat the opponent. However, many of these cards are similar to Clash Royale as well. This is also a tower defense game where one must use their cards to demolish the opponent's towers to win. You can upgrade your troop cards to make them more powerful, which will increase your chances of winning.

3) Warzone: Clash of Generals

Created by Stratosphere games, Warzone: Clash of Generals invites players to become war heroes to help cities gain crucial resources. Take your armies, armored vehicles, and mechs into battle to win it for your city. Take command of futuristic military powers and engage in real-time strategic (RTS) gameplay to win battles against others.

Use different winning combinations and strategies to surprise opponents in PvP encounters. You can enjoy various modes like domination and open combat. Create your tactics to win games and conquer the global ranking leaderboard. If you love Clash Royale, this game won't disappoint you.

2) Mighty Battles

Mighty Battles is another strategy-based release that you can try if you adore Clash Royale. The game challenges players to destroy the enemy base with some elite troops. Mighty battles will get you first-person gameplay by placing you behind a cannon. You will need the troops to cause some damage. Pick a card and send it down to the lane of your choosing.

Similar to Supercell's title, players can level up their cards and earn new and different types of cards. This will help you strengthen your army and use it to finish off the battles faster than ever. Try Mighty Battles today.

1) Road to Valor: Empire

Road to Valor: Empire is another RTS PvP game where players have to compete with their armies in real time to lead their armies to glory. Krafton’s take on the RTS genre is pretty similar to the gameplay offered in Clash Royale. You can create your own legion of invincibles and guide your army to become the best in the world.

This game allows players to battle with realistic graphics. Enjoy fierce and dynamic battles online in real-time. Create your own unique tactic and you will always end up on the winning side.

