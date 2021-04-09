Free Fire is an intrinsic part of the Battle Royale mobile gaming world. With a bright backdrop and cool characters, Free Fire offers exciting matches that players can enjoy alone and with friends.

Free Fire is only available on mobile gaming platforms. Players can enjoy it on their PC using an emulator, or they can check out the following PC games like Free Fire.

5 best games like Free Fire for PCs in April 2021

These are five of the best PC games like Free Fire:

1. Fortnite

Image via Epic Games Store

Like Free Fire, Fortnite is immensely famous and has a Battle Royale mode. Apart from that, the game has two other modes: Fortnite: Save the World and Fortnite Creative.

While Save The World is a player vs environment co-op game, Fortnite Creative is a sandbox game mode. Matches in Fortnite have building elements in their gameplay.

The game has a good arsenal of cool weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies. The title offers cool skins and accessories that players can use to dress up their characters.

Download Fortnite from here.

2. Realm Royale

Image via LazarBeam (YouTube)

With a vibrant and colorful backdrop, this is a third-person, Battle Royale game which is free-to-play. Realm Royale has a pool of entertaining characters that players can choose from.

Like Free Fire, players can play the title solo, or with a squad of 4. Players can also enjoy this game on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The basic rules of Battle Royale titles are the same for this, so players will face little difficulty getting used to the gameplay. The game also offers its players exciting rewards from time to time.

Download Realm Royale from here.

3. Creative Destruction

Image via teahub.io

Players will land in a battleground, loot weapons and supplies to fight for their survival. There can be a total of 100 players in one match.

The title has many weapons that players can use to destroy their enemies. The game offers 14 basic weapons like assault rifles, shotguns, etc.

It has both survival and building elements. Players can use a special weapon named Destructor foto turnny object into building materials.

Download Creative Destruction from here.

4. Apex Legends

Image via EA.com

This first-person Battle Royale game packs in quite some action for its players. Players can form a squad consisting of 3 players with a total of 20 squads.

Like Free Fire, this game also has a collection of characters who have their own skills and abilities. As of the latest season, Apex Legends has 16 playable characters.

Players search for various weapons and supplies in buildings and crates strewn around the map. This title is available on Steam, and players can download it for free.

Download Apex Legends from here.

5. Cyber Hunter

Image via Cyber Hunter (YouTube)

This Battle Royale game has become even more entertaining because of its futuristic backdrop. The open-world game also encourages players to learn useful tactical skills.

The ultimate goal of players is to be the last person/team standing. Like Free Fire, this title has many skins and accessories that players can customize to their likes.

Players can use many ultra-modern gadgets in the exciting matches offered by the game. They can use some cool weapons Liberty Apha, Omega, etc. to shoot their opponents.

Download Cyber Hunter from here.

