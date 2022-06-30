5 best games like Swordigo for Android devices

Swordigo is a 3D side-scroller platformer game that is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for free. Players will have to step into the shoes of their respective characters and hack-and-slash their way through magical dungeons and picturesque towns.

The game has numerous monsters, defeating which players can gain experience and thereby level up their character. The title has a good rating of 4.7 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. If mobile gamers have liked playing Swordigo, they will surely enjoy the ones listed below.

Top 5 Android games like Swordigo

1) Lost Lands 1

Similar to Swordigo, Lost Lands 1 has an immersive storyline that gamers can be a part of. Players will have to complete over forty mini-games and solve various puzzles so that the protagonist can save her child and destroy the evil standing in her way.

Aside from dungeons, towns, and forests, the game covers fifty stunning locations that can be explored by players. They can even enjoy the intricacies of the underwater magic world in the bonus chapter of the title.

2) Super Aldo’s World: Jungle Run

Even if the game is comparatively simpler than Swordigo in terms of storyline and gameplay, players who are fond of side-scroller games will enjoy it. There are three levels of jumping, and players can drink potions to strengthen Super Aldo.

From jungles to frozen lands, gamers have many maps to choose from. Each of these maps has scary bosses that players must defeat to proceed to the next level.

3) Apple Knight: Action Platformer

Apple Knight is also a side-scroller platformer game like the Touch Foo 3D platformer game. Gamers can customize character skins, weapons, and abilities in the game.

The title has come up with a new game mode called Endless Adventure, where gamers can play through random levels and boost their scores depending on their performance. There are two secret areas at each level and six customizable control layouts for touchscreen phones.

4) BladeBound: RPG Adventure Game

Players can go out on a wide range of adventures that are quite similar to the concept of the ones they enjoyed in Swordigo. Moreover, the game has a rich storyline that would keep players hooked on it for a long time.

There are three types of characters players can choose from – dungeon hunter, bounty hunting witcher, or grinder. Gamers will also have the option to craft excellent gear, which they can use to defeat monsters to restore peace in the World of Ezura.

5) Magic Rampage

The Asantee title also has a Competitive Mode, allowing gamers to challenge their friends online. The roleplaying elements and the medieval fantasy settings make Magic Rampage even more magical.

From joining forces with friendly, non-playable characters to defeating challenging bosses, the dungeons in the game are filled with obstacles that players will have to overcome. The action-packed gameplay of this title will surely remind players of Swordigo.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

