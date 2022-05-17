Apex Legends Mobile global release patch notes: New legend, game modes, weekly challenges, and more

Battle royale mobile gamers around the world are excited for the release of Apex Legends Mobile, which will be available today in a few more hours. Ahead of the global release, EA has revealed all the exciting features that mobile gamers can look forward to.
From the new map to the new Legend, the EA games is all set to bring a tailor-made experience for mobile gamers. Apex Legends Mobile now has a total of ten different Legends for players to choose from.
Patch notes of Apex Legends Mobile
Here are all the new changes coming with the mobile version of the immensely popular battle royale game, Apex Legends:
New Legend: Fade
The most exciting introduction is the brand-new Legend, Fade. The new Legend is not available on the PC or console versions and is exclusively available for mobile gamers. Here are the abilities of the new Legend:
1) Passive: Slipstream
This ability boosts the Legend's movement speed for a short time after he slides.
2) Tactical: Flashback
Fade's tactical ability makes use of his suit, and it helps him travel through another dimension and relocate to his previous location.
3) Ultimate: Phase Chamber
The activator core from Fade’s suit results in an explosion, making every Legend immune to damage along with ensuring that they are unable to deal damage as well.
New map: Overflow
The map has tight corners and lanes, making it challenging for players to fight off enemies while avoiding scalding hot lava.
New feature: Team Fill
The new feature in the Team Deathmatch mode allows an active gamer to be replaced in place of a player who leaves a match prematurely.
New weapons and attachments
For now, only new weapons and attachments have been revealed in Apex Legends Mobile. They are as follows:
- New gun: 30-30 Marksman Rifle.
- New Scope: 4x - 10x Thermal imaging Optic
- New Gear: Heatshields
The nature of some weapons has also changed:
Triple Take
- Ammunition type has been changed to Energy
- Is now a Marksman Rifle
- Can equip both Energy mags and Sniper stocks
G7 Scout
- Is now a Marksman Rifle
Volt SMG
- Damage has been boosted from 15 to 17
- Mag size has been increased to 35
Fully Kitted Weapons
- Hemlok, Devotion LMG, Mozambique have been removed
- Flatline, L-Star, 30-30 have been added
Supply Drops
- Peacekeeper has been removed
- Volt SMG has been added
Game modes
Aside from the main modes, there are two game modes: the Advance Training Level and Weekly Challenges.