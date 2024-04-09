5 best Genshin Impact characters with C6 Constellation

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG. It has a massive roster of 80 playable characters who can be summoned from the gacha. Furthermore, players can obtain at least six extra copies of each unit to activate their Constellation, which unlocks special abilities. These skills are unique to each character and are generally designed to make them much better than their base form.

This article will list five of the best characters with all six of their Constellations unlocked in Genshin Impact. Remember that the entries are not ranked since one can be better than the other depending on their teams and different scenarios.

Note: The article's content is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best C6 characters in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun (Ei)

Raiden Ei (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest damage dealers in the game. While her sixth Constellation itself isn't that great, she reaches her highest damage potential after unlocking her second and third Constellations. The Shogun's C2 is arguably the most broken Constellation for personal damage increase since it allows her to ignore the enemy's DEF by 60% when using her Elemental Burst.

In addition, unlocking Raiden Shogun's C3 increases her Burst talent level by three, further increasing her damage. Her C4 and C6 aren't completely useless either since they can help the Shogun buff her party members' ATK and reduce their Burst cooldown, which is a nice QoL.

2) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is the best main Hydro DPS unit in Genshin Impact. He mainly relies on his Charged Attack to deal damage in a large AoE. However, he easily gets interrupted at C0, making his C1 extremely valuable in team comps without a shielder. Additionally, he can obtain one stack of Past Draconic Glories from his passive, which further buffs his Charged Attack damage.

Furthermore, Neuvillette's C6 increases his Charged Attack duration, increasing his overall damage output. His sixth Constellation also deals two additional torrents of Hydro damage when using Charged Attack, making him a broken unit.

3) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is an interesting character who can do a lot of things. She can deal a crazy amount of off-field damage, walk on water, heal the active unit, and buff the entire team's damage, making her one of the best sub-DPS and support units in Genshin Impact.

Furina's Elemental Burst is one of the main parts of her kit since it provides damage bonuses to the entire party. Unlocking her C1 and C2 can increase her Fanfare gain rate and its max cap, allowing her to offer more buffs to her team. This makes her easily the best buffer in Genshin Impact.

Lastly, Furina's C6 infuses her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks with Hydro allowing her to function as a main DPS unit as well.

4) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the best Dendro character in Genshin Impact and she gets even better with higher Constellations, especially her second. The Dendro Archon's C2 is her strongest and one of the best upgrades to a support unit. Nahida's second Constellation allows Burning, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reactions to score a CRIT hit, with a fixed 20% CRIT Rate and 100% CRIT DMG.

Additionally, triggering Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread reactions will decrease the enemy's DEF by 30%, which is amazing. Nahida's C2 essentially provides a massive team damage buff overall. Lastly, her C6 is also amazing since it greatly increases her Normal and Charged Attack damage after using her Elemental Burst against enemies marked by her Elemental Skill.

5) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan's Constellations are some of the best in Genshin Impact. Firstly, her C1 gives her an additional charge of her Elemental Skill, increasing her damage and reducing her ER needs.

Her C2 is one of the better early Constellations since it allows Yelan to fire additional water arrows during her Burst, once again increasing her damage and allowing her to apply Hydro more consistently.

Yelan's C4 is also pretty nice since it increases the Max HP of all the party members, which can be extremely good in teams with HP scaling units like Hu Tao and Furina. Lastly, her C6 is amazing for her as an on-field DPS as it allows her to fire Breakthrough Barbs using her Normal Attacks after using her Elemental Burst that deals buffed damage.

Yelan can be considered the most broken unit in the game after unlocking all six of her Constellations.

